For the first time in its history, the Socialist Party (PS) would have a woman as the highest authority in Argentina. In addition to this novelty in the internal elections this Sunday and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the triumph of the former mayor of Rosario, Mónica Fein -to which she was heading tonight according to partisan sources admitted unofficially-, is a result that removes possible agreements on either side of the rift on the eve of national legislation.

The voting that began in the morning had Santa Fe as one of the main scenes of the dispute. There, around 34,000 of the more than 120,000 affiliates are concentrated in 15 provinces, more than a quarter of the register. However, preliminary numbers anticipating the victory of the top favorite among three lists indicated that fewer than 10,000 people passed the polls nationwide.

The low turnout did not deprive Fein of pointe as the successor of Antonio Bonfatti, one of the referents of the party of the rose. The Rosario was one of the visible faces of the campaign to support the return of his partner to the political arena after the tough defeat as a candidate for departmental senator of his city in 2019. Who also appears in the foreground in this group that pays the third way is the president of the Chamber of Deputies of the province, Miguel Lifschitz, even though he caught coronavirus the week before and he did not have the chance to contribute his vote to the cause.

The anticipation of the triumph of the “Socialism on the Move” list represents a major blow to the aspirations of the sector that led to Roy Cortina as a candidate. The Buenos Aires legislator maintains important differences with the historical leadership of the people of Santa Fe and intends to join forces with Together for Change. In fact, he reached his current mandate until 2023 as a candidate for the main opposition coalition at the national level. However, the payroll dubbed “Federal Pluralism” failed to prevail.

The same fate ran “Socialist Convergence”, headed by Eduardo Di Pollina from Rosario as an opponent of his countrymen. The former provincial deputy represents an alternative for those who aspire to approach the Frente de Todos. His position is not new, since his group had supported the presidential candidacy of Alberto Fernández. What has been modified now is the internal scenario after losing the leadership of the Government of Santa Fe at the hands of Peronism.

Fein’s victory sets the course for the construction of a third alliance to compete in the national legislatures. This goes contrary to what the radical partners ask in the province with the largest number of affiliates, where for months there has been talk of setting up a “front of fronts” in an anti-Peronist key and including the PRO.

Lifschitz, who appears as a possible candidate for national senator, He made his refusal to that proposal public at the beginning of the year. Now it will be necessary to see if it manages to fulfill the promise of a “strong, autonomous and plural” socialism as defined by its ally Fein, who hopes to be the next president of the PS.

Rosary beads. Correspondent.

