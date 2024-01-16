Barcelona's present is far from being the best. It gives the impression that the club could be left without titles this season: the Spanish Super Cup is lost, LaLiga is leaving with a score difference against Real Madrid and even with Girona, in the Champions League there is no way forward through which the culé team can compete with giants such as Manchester City and it seems that the Copa del Rey could well be the consolation prize.
In any case, the club's present is complex and within Barcelona there is already talk of the way forward to reform the culé team for the summer. The movement that sounds the most and how it could not be otherwise is the departure or continuity of .
José Álvarez confirms that if Xavi remains as culé coach this is courtesy of Laporta's vote of confidence. However, the sports management led by Deco considers that it is time for a change and the Portuguese would bet on his former teammate and personal friend Rafael Márquez right now if the decision were in his hands. It is known that the relationship between the culé coach and Deco himself is far from being positive and everything indicates that with each passing day, Márquez takes another step towards being the next coach.
