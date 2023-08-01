The departure of Dembélé within Barcelona has fallen like a bucket of cold water. Those from Barcelona never saw the player’s position of leaving Xavi’s ranks coming. This is due to the commitment that he had shown some time ago and the great relationship between the winger and the coach. However, the Frenchman and his agent have an offer of 20 million euros per year from the French capital and are determined to accept it.
Now the culés, resigned to the loss of the Frenchman, are analyzing which is the best possible replacement on the road. As we have informed you in 90min, the name Xavi wants is Bernardo Silva, but even with the money that comes from the sale of the former Rennes, the signing of the man from Manchester City is more than just complex. That is why the blaugrana analyze other options and one of them is Joao Felix, who is generating a lot of debate internally.
With Atlético de Madrid urged to give the Portuguese a way out, the culé club knows that the signing of Felix, at least on loan, would be a mere formality. Even Joao himself has made it clear that his dream is to dress as a blaugrana, the board sees him as a viable move, but Xavi is clear that beyond Joao’s talent, he is not the footballer he wants within the squad. His priority is to sign someone with a similar style to Ousmane, a natural winger, not a midfielder or fake ‘9’. Therefore, the technical direction is not in favor of the arrival of the mattress.
