Chihuahua.- Former Secretary of Public Service, Mónica Vargas Ruiz, was disqualified for three months following a sanction issued by the Area of ​​Responsibilities of the Internal Control Body (OIC) of the Secretariat of Public Service (SFP).

The former official of the Corralista administration tried to avoid said sanction through an injunction.

In a press release, the SFP detailed that, according to file 01/2022, in March 2022 the OIC Investigations Area initiated an investigation against Vargas Ruiz.

In May of that year, the former secretary was summoned to proceedings under the Report of Presumed Responsibility, for failure to deliver information and lack of clarification of the observations made to the SFP delivery and receipt record.

In May, Vargas Ruiz filed an indirect appeal against the Constitutionality of Article 4 of the Organic Law, with hierarchical and functional dependence on the head of the Executive Branch, before the Tenth District Court.

On June 10, a hearing was held in which he presented his arguments and statements in writing and verbally. That same day, he was granted a suspension so that no resolution could be issued.

Subsequently, on October 14, 2022, she was granted protection by the Tenth District Court, with the aim of achieving the non-application of Article 4 of the Organic Law.

In November 2022, the OIC filed an Appeal for Review in the Seventeenth District Collegiate Court.

16 months later, on March 11, 2024, the revocation of the amparo ruling of the Tenth District Court and its adhesive review were notified, as well as the amparo being left without subject matter due to extension of suspension.

On June 24, 2024, the OIC issued the sanctioning resolution in terms of article 49 sections I and V to disqualify the former head of the SFP Mónica Vargas Ruiz for three months.