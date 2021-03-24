The Union is in the middle of a crisis – and the mood is tense. At an internal video switch, Friedrich Merz apparently raised serious allegations.

Munich – The disputes within the Union are picking up speed. In an internal video link of the SME Union, in which the economic wing of the CDU and CSU is organized, it came after information from Mirror to violent accusations. Friedrich Merz is also said to have expressed his opinion on the crisis and the party leadership. In general, there should have been astonishment at the meeting.

CDU dispute in the super election year: Friedrich Merz accuses Laschet and Co. of leadership failure

Merz had drawn the short straw against Armin Laschet in the race for the top of the CDU. Now, apparently, the return coach: Merz should, according to information from mirror have accused the party leadership of leadership failure. “Even the results on Sunday weren’t nice. But the fact that there was no reaction at all from the party leadership on Monday and everyone pretended that practically nothing had happened, I find that irritating, “said Merz according to participants.

Half a year before the federal elections, the CDU is not even remotely where it needs to be – and is still not clearly set up in terms of content or personnel. “How does that work? How is that supposed to work? ”Asked Merz. CSU boss Markus Söder also called for personnel “alternatives” and a clear strategy on Monday.

CDU in distress: “Otherwise that’s it” – allegedly even Merkel is called for resignation in the middle class group

Around 50 people took part in the video link. The group was mostly stunned by the crisis in the Union, it said. Participants in the MIT switch told the audience that one could not understand the passivity of leading Christian Democrats mirror said. “We have to see to it that the Union now gets a program – otherwise that’s it,” MIT boss Carsten Linnemann is quoted as saying. Other speakers accuse the federal government of haphazardness and serious failures in fighting the pandemic. Individuals are said to have even called for the Chancellor to resign.

After the first two state elections of the year, the CDU is relatively deep in the polling vortex – the good values ​​from the early days of the pandemic are a thing of the past. Party leader Armin Laschet, meanwhile, also has some problems as state leader of North Rhine-Westphalia. (dp / fn)

