Internal audit | One company rose to a special position – Vantaa procured repair services without tendering for years

The city of Vantaa always called the same company in case of water damage, because it has always been done before.

Water damage repair service A-Kumppanit has been in a special position in the city of Vantaa's procurement for more than eight years. The city has called the company in connection with water damage, as if out of habit, a recent inspection shows.

Based on Vantaa's internal audit report, there is no contract with A-Partners. The city has not tendered water damage repairs since the previous framework agreement expired at the end of 2015.

In the same period, the city of Helsinki has tendered water damage repairs three times. The contracts have also covered unpredictable and sudden works, for which the customer agrees with the contractors on a case-by-case basis. In Helsinki, 4–6 framework contract contractors have been selected for framework arrangements.

Based on Vantaa's accounting, the city's premises unit and the city's companies Vantti and VTK have purchased services from A-Partners for a total of 2.75 million euros in the years 2016–2022 without bidding.

In addition, tendered separate contracts and related additional work have been purchased from the company for one million euros.

Accounting according to A-Partners' total billing of 3.7 million euros, the city's premises unit has paid 2.5 million euros, Vantti 1.1 million euros and VTK 76,568 euros.

Vantaa the city's internal audit points out that the procurement act and the city's procurement guidelines have not been followed in direct procurements over the past eight years. The facility management service unit should have tendered the procurements.

The internal audit report came to the industry's attention in the spring of last year. Deputy Mayor Tero Anttilan the objections have been taken into account, and the tender has been opened.

“I stated to the city council on Monday that, however, no damage was caused to the city and no fraud was practiced. Procurements have been put out to tender last year and this year,” says Anttila.

No contract the situation has been difficult because prices have not been agreed with A-Partners. In this way, it has not been known with certainty whether the company's prices are perhaps too expensive or appropriate, the inspection points out.

The share of A-Partners' subcontractors has been exaggerated in the invoices, so the city cannot know what is the share of A-Partners and what is the share of subcontractors.

The reason for the action seems to have been just an ingrained habit. Various parties have said that they called A-Kumpanei, because it has always been done before.

“Some of the justifications are quite special,” Vantaa's internal audit points out.

The premises unit and Vanti and VTK were asked about the matter.

For the internal for the inspection, among other things, the management team of the urban environment industry found out that tendering the framework arrangement is not necessarily appropriate in terms of managing risks related to flexibility and service quality.

The order quantity cannot be predicted either.

The internal audit points out that avoiding tendering is not a matter of expediency.

The city has many years of experience with how much money is spent on water damage repairs on average. The value of 48 months can be used for contracts valid until now.

Internal the inspection has listed measures to get the situation under control.

The urban environment industry should immediately put out tenders for water damage emergency work and related post-damage prevention work, either together or separately.

Center manager Pekka Wallenius according to the post-damage works framework contract, responses are expected by the end of April.

“The preparation for the procurement was done a long time ago, around last year, but there has been a delay due to personnel changes in the procurement unit and revisions made to the tender documents,” Wallenius reports.

The internal audit recommends that, in the future, framework contracts for maintenance construction works and other framework contracts record more precisely which works fall under the scope of the contract. Even in invoicing, contractors should be required to provide more precise details than is currently the case.

Anttila, the deputy city manager of land use, is also asked to recognize that direct procurement in his line of business involves a special risk.

