The failure is twofold: the free market does not lead to political freedom, but globalization provides authoritarian countries with weapons to blackmail democracies. The result is in sight: with China we have made bread like cakes. It is not just governments and international institutions that are caught, but companies and individuals.

Now everything is clearer, after the disastrous Trump presidency, obsessed with the trade deficit and lost jobs in the United States, but indifferent to human rights violations. Trumpism began to denounce China just a year ago with the pandemic, when it foresaw its defeat at the polls. You have to remember Trump’s cheers to Xi Jinping in January 2020, when he was still praising him for his management of the Wuhan virus outbreak.

China has taken advantage of Trump’s four years, but the origin is in the arrival of Xi Jinping to the peak of power in Beijing in 2012. Russia and China now act as strategic allies in international institutions. Since 2011, the double veto in the Security Council, formulated in tandem by Beijing and Moscow, has been installed in the geometry of the United Nations. The responsibility to protect the civilian population generated by the right to interfere in the internal affairs of dictatorships passed away after the authorization to bomb the forces of Colonel Gaddafi, used for the first and last time by the Security Council.

Hence the annexation of Crimea by Russia and now the destruction of Hong Kong’s liberal democracy and the subjugation of the Uighurs of Xinjiang, received only with a few grunts from the international community. With Xi Jinping, unlike its predecessors, China of the Han, Confucian and communist ethnic group, with Mandarin as the hegemonic language, wants to assimilate any diversity in beliefs, language and cultural identity.

The old Maoist weapons of internment and re-education have returned, along with digital facial recognition technologies and police algorithms. One million Uyghurs have already passed through the camps, where there have been cases of torture, sterilization and rape. The vast operation has all the characteristics of a cultural genocide.

In response to international complaints and sanctions, the Beijing regime asserts its national sovereignty and the right to non-interference in internal affairs. This is how a new imperialism advances, very similar to the old ones, but based on good conscience and prepared to expand in its geographical space first, until later extending its hegemony to the entire Eurasian continent and beyond. Nazi Germany’s race laws of 1935 were also internal affairs that preceded World War II and the Holocaust by a few years.