The agent, a corporal stationed in Alhama, allegedly colluded with a Romanian criminal, also arrested Civil Guard vehicle in a file image. / Javier Carrión / AGM RICARDO FERNÁNDEZ Saturday, 20 February 2021, 02:38



A Civil Guard agent, a corporal first assigned to the Alhama de Murcia barracks, has been arrested by his colleagues from the Internal Affairs Unit on suspicion of planning the kidnapping of a criminal, a specialist in drug dumps, with the apparent purpose to snatch a large amount of money that would have ob