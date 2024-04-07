“Chacho, Albanians are crazy, man.” It is October 31, 2023. The alleged drug trafficker Pedro M. speaks by phone with Inspector JG, until then head of the anti-drug unit of the Murcia National Police. In that conversation, one of many that were captured for months by the force's Internal Affairs group, the alleged drug trafficker conveys to the police leader the desire that attacks a group of Albanians, with whom he is in negotiations to transfer stashes of drugs from Colombia to Spain taking advantage of an alleged police corruption plot. “My boy tells me when he can load again and I told him hold on, hold on,” he emphasizes. “I'm going to carry the next one (…) as an undercover agent with the Colombian police.”

The hundreds of pages that the Internal Affairs agents collected with the results of their investigations show the scope of the relationship that this alleged drug trafficker maintained with the head of the Murcia anti-drug unit and with the alleged ringleader of the plot, Juan Carlos C., chief inspector of the National Police attached to the Ministry of the Interior at the Spanish embassy in Colombia. In one of their reports, to which LA VERDAD has had access, the researchers explain that, from the up to 434 transcripts of conversations captured through the 'tapping' of telephones or the capture of sounds inside vehicles, what emerges is that look like “ad hoc” drug trafficking operations.

They refer to more involved



The Police understand that these operations were orchestrated by Chief Inspector Juan Carlos C. with the knowledge of the Murcian JG and that the objective was to “collect large amounts of money as commission agents and intermediaries between the producers of the substance in Colombia and the final buyers in Spain”. The investigators even assume, in the letter they transmitted to the Court of Instruction number 7 of Murcia, that Pedro M., through the intermediation of both, had contacted other agents of the Central Drug and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco) with headquarters in Madrid, “to whom I would be giving information on the containers with substance that are going to be introduced into Spain for subsequent intervention.”

Some of the conversations that Internal Affairs captured between the alleged trafficker Pedro M. and Inspector JG, until then head of the Police anti-drug unit in Murcia; and Juan Carlos C., liaison officer in Colombia.





Internal Affairs considers that the two police leaders, Juan Carlos C. and JG, were allegedly “providing cover” for Pedro M.'s illegal businesses, both in Colombia and Spain, giving him protection and information to carry out these activities.

According to the version that Pedro M. offered to the Albanians and that he revealed to the Internal Affairs agents, the plot took 14% of the total value that the drugs reached in Spain. As a sign, this historical police officer stationed in Colombia would have demanded, through Pedro, some 40,000 euros from the Albanians, a sum to which another 30,000 euros would have to be added with which he would supposedly smear the police officers who were supposed to move the cargo.



This protective umbrella, according to the investigations, would not be limited, furthermore, to Pedro M. The telephone interventions also provide information about the efforts that the plot would have carried out last October in response to the arrest in Torrevieja of Badr E., another of those investigated, for an issue related to his driving license. In a tapped conversation, Pedro M. chats with JG about that arrest and asks him to call the magistrate handling the case, explaining that the arrested person is his source. The investigators understand that “it is deduced with crystal clarity that Pedro M., through Inspector JG, was able to directly influence the judge” so that Badr E. was released. Subsequently, on November 8, Pedro M. requests the head of the Murcia anti-drug unit to register Badr E. as a confidant, which he does on the 20th of that month. Internal Affairs concludes that JG, “once again, makes fraudulent use of police databases” to find out whether this man was being investigated by other police groups.

The Internal Affairs reports also collect various details about the close relationship that, apparently, united Pedro M. and Inspector JG. In these conversations, it is seen how the alleged trafficker pays for the repair in a workshop of a vehicle that used one of the daughters of the police leader or the efforts he takes to obtain a place in a residence for the mother of the investigated inspector.