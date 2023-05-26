Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

05/25/2023 – 23:22

Share



Internacional went to the Estádio Olímpico de la UCV, in Caracas, and defeated Metropolitanos (Venezuela) by 2-1, on Thursday night (25), to take the lead in Group B of the Copa Libertadores de América.

Victory and color leadership! O @SCInternacional won the @Metropolitanos_ by 2-1 and took the lead of Group B of CONMEBOL #Liberators.#GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/H7iE0TO9lb — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) May 26, 2023

Related news:

The victory took Colorado to 8 points, one more than vice-leader Independiente Medellín (Colombia), who beat third-placed Nacional (Uruguay), which also has seven points, by 2-1 last Tuesday. Metropolitanos is still in the key, without scoring yet.

The victory of the team led by coach Mano Menezes began to be built in the 16th minute of the first half, when Alan Patrick displaced goalkeeper Giancarlo Schiavone in a penalty kick. The second came in the 29th minute, with striker Luiz Adriano. Metropolitanos still took advantage at 4 of the final stage with Freddy Vargas, but Internacional showed competence to hold the victory until the final whistle.

Defeat of Fluminense

The other Brazilian team to take the field this Thursday for the continental competition was Fluminense. Having as an extra opponent the 3,600 meters of altitude of La Paz, the Laranjeiras team was defeated by 1-0 by The Strongest (Bolivia) in a match in which coach Fernando Diniz decided to send a team full of reserves to the field.

Best for Tiger! ➡️ With a goal from the Argentine Triverio, the @ClubStrongest won the @FluminenseFC 1-0 by CONMEBOL Group D #Liberators.#GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/vbj53iBVWW — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) May 25, 2023

Despite the setback, Tricolor maintained the isolated leadership of Group D of Libertadores with nine points. The Bolivians, on the other hand, are very much alive in the fight to qualify for the round of 16, occupying the second place in the group with six points.

The only goal of the match came after just 3 minutes with the ball rolling, when Ortega took a corner kick on the first post for Triverio to finish first. The ball died in the corner of the goal defended by Fábio, who from then on had a great performance to prevent Fluminense from conceding more goals. If for the tricolor fans the game will be a bitter memory, for the goalkeeper of the Laranjeiras team it will have a special meaning. At the age of 42, the player became the Brazilian with the most appearances in the history of the Libertadores, with a total of 91 matches played.























