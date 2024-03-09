Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/09/2024 – 19:09

Internacional advanced to the semi-finals of the Campeonato Gaúcho this Saturday afternoon (9), after beating São Luiz 3-0, their ninth consecutive victory. Ecuadorian striker Enner Valencia and defender Igor Gomes scored in the first half at the Beira Rio Stadium, in Porto Alegre, and midfielder Maurício completed the rout in the final stage.

CLASSIFIED! Valencia, Igor Gomes and Mauricio score, Inter beat São Luiz 3-0 and advance to the semi-finals of Gauchão 2024. LETS GO, COLORADO! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LAv5LFofhj — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) March 9, 2024

The victory began to be built after just four minutes of play. Full-back Bustos went to the baseline and crossed to the head of the Ecuadorian striker. Valencia only completed it into the net. In the 16th minute, midfielder Alan Patrick crossed into the area, just enough for defender Igor Gomes to head home.

With victory and a place in the next phase already underway, Inter lowered the pace in the second stage. But, after missing several chances, he still had time to score the third goal. Lucca made a good move, but lost the ball at the edge of the area. There was a rebound, and the ball fell to midfielder Maurício, who cleared the play and only rolled into the net.

In the semi-final, Inter will face the winner of another quarter-final duel: Guarany de Bagé, who has the advantage of a draw, will face Juventude, starting at 7:30 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday (9).