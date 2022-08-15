





In the match that ended the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, Internacional beat Fluminense 3-0, on Sunday night (14) at the Beira Rio stadium, to remain in 6th position in the competition with 36 points.

For Tricolor, the setback represented a drop to 4th position, with the same 38 points, in addition to seeing the interruption of an unbeaten run of 13 matches (between the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil).

Coming from a traumatic elimination in the Copa Sudamericana (for Melgar in the penalty shootout), Colorado entered the field with a lot of energy, forcing the mark over Fernando Diniz’s team and not offering spaces for the opponent.

The attitude of Mano Menezes’ team was correct, as Internacional managed to open the scoring in the 35th minute of the first half, when they took advantage of the wrong exit of the visitors to score with the side Bustos.

In the 16th minute of the final stage, Maurício scored a beautiful goal on a counterattack, but the bid was annulled after the referee signaled, with the help of VAR (video referee), an irregular position.

But 10 minutes later there was no way out, the Porto Alegre team expanded with a goal from Alemão, who finished from inside the area after receiving a pass by Wanderson. But the most beautiful goal was left for the end, when the Uruguayan Carlos de Pena hit from outside the area in the 47th minute to overcome goalkeeper Fábio and close the score.

Another team to win this Sunday was América-MG, which beat Santos 1-0 at Independência with a goal from Pedrinho. The triumph left Coelho in 8th position with 30 points, the same score as Peixe, who is 10th.

WE WON!!!!! IN OUR HOME AND WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE AMERICAN NATION, WE DEFEATED THE @SANTOS FC AND WE CONQUERED THE FOURTH STREAMING VICTORY IN @BRASILEIRAO!!! PEDRINHO ROCKED THE NETS!! ⚽️#AFCxSAN | 1×0#PraCimaDelesCoelho #SomosVolt pic.twitter.com/gBJfNYKRSL — America FC ✊ (@AmericaMG) August 14, 2022







