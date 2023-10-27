Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/26/2023 – 22:26

Vasco and Internacional entered the field this Thursday (26) in different situations, but with the same objective: to avoid the danger of relegation in the Brazilian Championship. Before the ball rolled, there was a possibility that the teams would finish the round separated by a couple of points and positions in the table. However, after the team from Rio Grande do Sul’s 2-1 victory in São Januário, the eight points and six steps that differentiate the two teams in the classification seem like an abyss. Colorado – who scored with Maurício and Enner Valencia – has 38 points, in 11th, while Vasco, who scored with Alex Teixeira, opens the Z4, with 30. The Rio team could still lose one more position if Santos scores against Coritiba.

#VASxINT | 1-2 | 2T | 53′ – IT’S FROM THE PEOPLE’S CLUB! With goals from Mauricio and @EnnerValencia14Inter beat Vasco 2-1 in São Januário, winning the second consecutive @Brasileirao and reaches 38 points! #JuntosSomosInter https://t.co/nuW2tV5j5C pic.twitter.com/dFJ05odia0 — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) October 26, 2023

Related news:

Counting on the massive support of the fans, who filled the stadium, Vasco tried to go all out, but found a well-organized opponent. Cruzmaltino came close to scoring when Vegetti was launched from the right, shot hard and the rebound given by Rochet was cleared by Mercado just as Payet arrived to finish.

Inter opened the scoring at 19, counting on the brilliance of their number 10. After stealing the ball in the attacking field, Alan Patrick noticed Maurício invading the area and, with a light touch over the defense, left his teammate facing away. the goal. He deflected it first time and beat goalkeeper Léo Jardim.

In a counterattack, Enner Valencia received the ball on the left and shot hard. This time, Léo Jardim avoided the second.

Uninspired, Vasco abused aerial plays, without finding creativity to threaten the opponent’s goal.

When returning for the second half, the script did not change. Vasco trying to lift balls into the area and Internacional trying to mount a counterattack. At 11, Vegetti headed and Rochet made a great save. The move left the Vasco fans optimistic.

However, just two minutes later, Léo was unable to clear a long ball and, in a quick connection, Valencia received the ball inside the area and scored the second with a shot that Léo Jardim deflected, but did not save.

Lethargic, Vasco saw Enner Valencia waste two more great chances that could have resolved the match.

Still alive, the Cruzmaltina team managed to reduce the score at 39. Two players who came on in the second half created the goal. Erick Marcus crossed from the left and Alex Teixeira headed it into the left corner of Rochet, who could do nothing.

Vasco almost equalized in a fight inside the area that Vegetti was unable to complete. However, any momentum the team might have had was dashed after two dismissals for a second yellow in the final minutes, first for Paulinho and then for Erick Marcus.

With two consecutive victories, Inter took a breather in the table and started aiming to qualify for international competitions. In the next round, Colorado hosts Coritiba, in Beira-Rio. On the same day, Vasco, which has now accumulated two consecutive defeats, visits Goiás, in a direct confrontation between Z-4. The team from Goiás has one point more than Cruzmaltino in the table (31 to 30).