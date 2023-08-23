Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/22/2023 – 21:34

Internacional took a huge step towards qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, as it defeated Bolívar (Bolivia) by 1-0, on Tuesday night at the Hernando Siles stadium, which is located in the altitude of La Paz. .

After triumphing away from home in the first leg of the quarterfinals, which was played at an altitude of 3,625 meters, now Colorado will decide its future in the competition next Tuesday (29), when it receives the Bolivian team at Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, from 7 pm (Brasília time).

Knowing that altitude would be an extra opponent for his team, Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet set up his team in order to give up possession of the ball, a game proposal that characterizes his work so much, and bet on quick transitions on counterattacks.

And it was in this way that Internacional reached the winning goal, just 15 minutes into the first half. After a quick counterattack, Alan Patrick received and played in depth for the Ecuadorian Enner Valencia, who hit cross and hard to overcome the goalkeeper Lampe.

From there, what was seen was an Internacional that managed to hold on in defense, even seeing Bolívar put two balls on the crossbar, to leave with the important victory away from home.