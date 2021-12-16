Internacional announced, last Wednesday (15th), the end of the contract with Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre. “Sport Club Internacional and coach Diego Aguirre jointly decided to terminate the employment contract,” says the statement from Colorado.

Internacional and Diego Aguirre jointly decided to terminate the employment contract. Also leaving the Club are technical assistant Juan Verzeri and physical trainer Fernando Piñatares. We thank you for your professionalism and wish you success in the continuation of your careers. — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) December 16, 2021

In addition to the coach, assistant coach Juan Verzeri and physical trainer Fernando Piñatares leave the club.

In his second spell at Internacional, in the second half of 2021, the Uruguayan coach led the team in 35 matches, with 11 wins, 12 draws and 12 defeats.

