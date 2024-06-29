The site was unusable for 2 months due to historic flooding in areas in Rio Grande do Sul

The Internacional club announced this Friday (June 28, 2024) its return to the Beira-Rio stadium after 2 months without matches there. Located in Porto Alegre (RS), it was hit by historic floods in the south of the country in the months of May and June.

According to the team’s press office, the match that will mark the return to the field will be against Vasco on July 7, valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship.

During the city’s flooding period, Beira-Rio was completely flooded, with the lawn completely covered in water and mud. A cleaning team was needed after the water receded to restore the area.

“The longing for home already has a date to come to an end. On July 7th, Clube e Povo will return to Gigante to face Vasco in the Brasileirão,” the team wrote.