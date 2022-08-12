The case was at the Mattos Filho office; student “has been injured, is conscious and stable,” according to the office.

An office intern Mattos Filho jumped from the 7th floor of the company’s building in São Paulo on Thursday (11.Aug.2022), during working hours. Despite the height, he suffered only a few injuries, as the fall was cushioned by an awning on the ground floor of the building.

In a note sent to Power 360, the office claims that the student’s health status is stable. “The young man was promptly rescued and taken to a local hospital. According to medical information, he has suffered some injuries, is conscious and is in stable condition.” says the statement.

Here is the full note from the Mattos Filho office sent to Poder360 at 4:55 pm:

“Mattos Filho is sensitive and regrets the incident that involved one of our professionals last Thursday night (11). The young man was promptly rescued and taken to a local hospital. According to medical information, he suffered some injuries, is conscious and his health condition is stable.

“From the first moment, Mattos Filho has been offering all assistance and welcoming to young people, their families and co-workers, especially ensuring privacy and respect for those involved. At this delicate moment, these are the office’s priorities.”

O Power 360 found that employees describe a scenario of a lot of pressure and demand in the office. The student reportedly missed the deadline for a tax lawsuit and was publicly warned before jumping off the building.

O Power 360 questioned the Mattos Filho office about the reports. In response, the company stated, at 5:38 pm, that “There is no procedural deadline under the responsibility of interns. This information, therefore, is not true. There was no missed deadline or public warning.

The company also stated that it has “governance and respect programs for employees, associates, partners and partners, including the fight against moral harassment”.

Finally, he said that, in the case of the injured intern, “There is no report that anything resembling bullying has taken place.”