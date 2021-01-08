The mayor of Esteban Echeverría and vice president of the Buenos Aires PJ, Fernando Gray, who resists the advance of Maximum Kirchner In the party, he aroused suspicion for the phrase he chose to broadcast a municipal afforestation campaign: “I stand.”

He flyer shows him, shovel in hand, with that statement as hashtag. The formal explanation is that the Municipality will launch a program to plant a thousand native trees.

Today we launch the Native Plant Afforestation Program. We have a municipal center for the production of ornamental species, with which we intend to plant more than a thousand trees #YoMePlanto pic.twitter.com/q1Tgp57MHu – Fernando Gray (@fernandogray) January 6, 2021

It would go unnoticed if it weren’t for the fact that Gray heads the group of communal chiefs who are on the warpath to prevent the son of the vice president and leader of La Cámpora from being anointed in advance as president of the provincial PJ as he intends.

It is not the first encrypted message sent by the municipal representative. For the end of the year, circulated a video in which he raised: “There are coming times of dialogue, of openness, of consensus, and not of impositions, of respect for democratic institutions in plurality and diversity,” he said without it being necessary to clarify who he was referring to.

The current president of the Buenos Aires party is the mayor of Merlo, Gustavo Menendez, and Gray is the vice. Since the pair took over, they took turns driving for one year each. This 2021 it should be Gray’s turn again at the forefront of space. But Kirchnerism claims advance the times as a result of the electoral contest and that Máximo assumes in March. For that same date, President Alberto Fernández would take over the national PJ.

A sector of the provincial PJ insists that the councilors will not endorse the nomination of the head of the Frente de Todos bloc in Deputies or resign to give up their vacancies. They think it is an “imposition”, that Máximo already leads La Cámpora and that Kirchnerism despised the PJ seal when he created Unidad Ciudadana for Cristina Kirchner’s candidacy for senator in 2017.

Máximo Kirchner with Martín Insaurralde, in a tribute to Néstor Kirchner. The mayor supports him to take charge of the Buenos Aires PJ.

At the beginning of the month, Alberto Fernández tried to close the discussion by showing himself with Máximo and a score of Buenos Aires mayors in José C. Paz. “We must all make an effort and we must be together. Máximo, whom I love very much, is a prepared man, a great leader, with the capacity for dialogue.. He has all the virtues to hold a position of that nature”He declared in late December.

Other mayors, led by the Lomense Martin Insaurralde, also accompany the driving of Máximo.

“Buenos Aires Peronism has the historic opportunity to integrate the movement and the party through a project of the country and the province. For this reason, the vast majority of the leaders and militants want Comrade Máximo to be the president of the PJ of the Province,” he said. Insaurralde days ago on Twitter.

However, the dispute remains open. The background fight is not the position itself, but the pen for the formation of the lists of candidates.

