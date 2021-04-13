“Nothing is ruled out, but nothing is imminent.” The clarification made by an important official with an office in Casa Rosada summarizes the Government’s crossroads in the face of the impact of the second wave of coronavirus, social wear and tear and the recommendation made by the experts to the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, to apply tougher measures and even total closures, similar to those of last year, in order to contain the contagion curve.

Although, as Clarín said, already in the previous meeting the Alberto Fernández administration spoke of granting a “minimum” period of 72 hours for evaluating the measures that began to take effect last Friday, the suggestion of the specialists and the almost unanimous consideration regarding the risk of collapse facing the health system reopened the internal debate in the ruling party on the need for more restrictions.

With little social and economic margin to impose a return to phase 1 or an indefinite closure without an extreme context, the Government admits that the experts’ proposal was not rejected. More: official sources indicate that the strategy of eventually imposing is consolidated “intermittent strong restrictions“This is with a clear and concrete announcement that circulation is restricted and with it many non-essential activities, including economic ones, for a certain period of time, without extensions, as it has already been implemented in several countries of the world.

A Creole reversal of the theory of the hammer and the dance of the French-Spanish engineer Tomás Pueyo, who last year asked for constant closings and openings to live together until the appearance of vaccines. In this case, intermittent closures, whenever an extreme health situation is faced, would allow the curve to be stopped and gain time for the vaccination plan to advance.

Spain, Great Britain and Italy are some of the examples that look at the Casa Rosada where strong measures were imposed with relative success in terms of compliance.

Among Fernández’s collaborators, however, they point out that the big question is when to move forward with more restrictions.

“Social wear has an influence, in fact if not, if it were epidemiological, measures should have been taken before; but if you tell people when it starts and you guarantee what day it ends, and indeed it ends, it will fulfill it. The fear of the disease also begins to return “, considers one of those present at the meeting with experts.

Based on that “self-control” that, they trust, began to be perceived in the last week, the Government decided to wait a little longer. “If people comply with these measures, perhaps the red button should not be activated,” remarks a presidential adviser.

Thus, unless “a catastrophe occurs that today is not seen in numbers”, it opens a wait until next week. The 27,001 new cases registered this Tuesday, although they set a new record, are within the figures that the Government expected.

The search for consensus among the three jurisdictions -Nation, Province and City- also explains the caution. “Nothing can be done without coordination,” they grant in the ruling party.

It was precisely because of this issue that the Province still did not advance with tougher measures, something that the Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco, whitewashed on Tuesday when he admitted that Axel Kicillof’s proposal last week “was to make a strong closure of 15 days to reduce the increase in cases. “

This is what some epidemiologists also asked, who understand that it is the only way to give a coup to stop the level of infections.

In the Government they share the concern about the contagion curve so high. “The bet is that it does not continue with peaks and that it becomes a plateau,” they argue. But it was decided to wait. “There is nothing imminent,” they insist.

Also, in the Casa Rosada they point out that the wide differences and the different health scenarios throughout Argentina require local recipes. “Catamarca cannot be closed here because of what happens in the AMBA, but much of what happens in the AMBA, later impacts Catamarca,” they reason, justifying the importance that the Government places on the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, but at the same time the decision to deepen restrictions and “surgical” closures.

“One cannot speak more than a total closure at the country and not even provincial level: each area is a separate case that must be fully evaluated,” they point out. In this sense, they model the phase system implemented by Kicillof.

The Buenosairean is weighted over other governors because “he does not hesitate to make decisions even if they have a political cost.” Jorge Capitanich from Chaco is another who makes up that list. The distinction has to do with the greater proactivity that the Casa Rosada has been demanding from the leaders.

Among the measures that depend exclusively on the Nation, an adjustment is analyzed to reduce circulation in public transport in the AMBA, reducing the categories of essentials that can use it. Is that, unlike last year, when there were no classes in schools, the flow of teachers and students in buses and trains implied a 20 percent increase in passengers.

The removal of windows in the units, announced by the Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni, is not enough for the health authorities, who view “with great concern” the images that daily go viral about passengers crowded into trains and buses.

