François Choux is an extra, butler in events. He has made a living from this profession for twenty years. But today, his situation is becoming critical: “I haven’t worked since September, I’m coming to the end of my allowances, if nothing is done I’ll have to change jobs or sell my house. »He is one of the event professionals who join the events organized by the world of culture. On the one hand, because their profession is extremely linked to this sector, as François Choux reminds us: “We work indirectly for culture. Cultural places are brought to life by organizing events. “ On the other hand because, after a year of demonstrations, these shadow workers have more than the impression that the state is laughing at them. “The only response to the government was to make an even more deplorable aid calculation, we get beaten to death on the ground! “he exclaims. So they try to “Have a little more visibility with colleagues from the show” .

The maitre d ‘recalls that the current situation of the extras is dramatic, that the 900 euros of aid announced by the State at the end of November for the “permittents” – these workers linking work contracts and period of unemployment – are not of after him that wind. “The government smokes us by saying that 450,000 permittents can receive it. No one is entitled to them, no one can be found who has touched them! “ He even fears that this lack of help from the government will lead to the disappearance of the profession. “Today, 70% of the workforce has disappeared because it is a very hard profession. Some go to other sectors of activity and surely will not come back, it is a lost profession. “ Also lost because “It is a profession that is learned by practicing it. I went to a prestigious school, but it took me four years to become competent. However, without work, the younger generations cannot be trained. We are going to deprive ourselves of these particular skills, it is absurd! “.

The duration of compensation and unemployment benefits reduced

Even if, with a wave of a magic wand, the places of culture reopened tomorrow, the permittents would not have emerged from the cyclone into which the government is plunging them. The unemployment insurance reform is the cause. Already in application, its first component aims to achieve part of the 1.5 billion euros in savings that the State intends to make on the backs of the unemployed by reducing their benefit period. The second, suspended for a year due to the economic and social crisis, must complete the budget cut, this time by attacking the level of allowances.

“Today, we feed on hope, we are still valiant! “

Main victims: the employees chaining the short contracts, of which the extras are part. For the Ministry of Labor, the current method of calculating compensation favors them too much. On July 1, if economic conditions improve, another equation will befall them: the amounts of unemployment benefits will no longer take into account only days worked but also days not worked. Enough to cut unemployment insurance for permittents.

Despite this very tense situation, François Choux does not admit defeat: “Today, we feed on hope, we are still valiant! “A new action is also planned for next Tuesday, Porte de Versailles, at the initiative of the Organization of catering staff in events (Opre), an association founded during the first confinement.