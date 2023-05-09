Intermittent fasting increasingly followed by health enthusiasts and those who simply want to lose weight, also thanks to social networks, apps and various technological methods that ‘guide’ use. “A method which, on a scientific level, has certainly given positive indications and can be useful. But it is not for everyone. Nutrition and food style are necessarily linked to the specific needs of individuals. There are no standard diets and methods, valid for all”. So at Adnkronos Salute Elena Dogliotti, nutritionist biologist specialist in food science, supervisor for the Veronesi Foundation.

“Unfortunately – explains the expert – often the choice to follow certain diets is linked to seasonality. In spring we try to take measures to lose the kilos accumulated before summer. Or to fashions. Two absolutely wrong reasons and which they are based on the idea of ​​a one-size-fits-all solution. This is not the case. Every diet must be tailor-made and with the help of an expert. ‘Do-it-yourself’ is always insidious and can be dangerous”.

It is absolutely to be avoided in some cases, for example “in children or adolescents, in pregnant women or by anyone who is in a condition of risk or malnutrition – explains Dogliotti – We also need to pay attention to people who tend to develop eating disorders, considering that it is a method that insists on calorie restriction and food intake times”.

In any case, even if the benefits described in the literature are not lacking, “long-term studies are still needed to measure the impact of the various forms of intermittent fasting on health”, remarks the specialist.

In fact, it is not a question of a single method, Dogliotti points out, “but of dietary behaviors which do not create a real fast, but which suspend food for several hours a day. The most widespread is that which involves a fast of 16 hours and 8 hours in which, instead, you can eat”.