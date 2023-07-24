Of Elena Meli

Intermittent fasting helps you lose weight, but it also helps reduce the accumulation of fat in the liver, improves liver enzymes and insulin sensitivity. however, a strategy to be handled with great caution

Not for everyone, it must be done with criteria; but the intermittent fasting

could be a suitable solution for those who have the non-alcoholic fatty liver diseasethe so-called fatty liver: research by the University of Chicago has shown, albeit on a small group of volunteers, that a

Properly structured intermittent fasting can have positive effects on liver and general health.

Intermittent fasting The data, collected on about eighty patients, show that an alternate day fast (i.e. a day on an unrestricted diet, a day in which no more than 500 calories are eaten) associated withexercise regularly involves an improvement in the liver enzyme profile and a reduction of the fat accumulated on the organ, but also a positive effect on insulin sensitivity and weight. Don’t eat turns on the alarm mode and so, once the hours are over glucose stocks

in circulation thanks to meals, the body begins to use fat as a source of energy; then, after twelve, sixteen hours on an empty stomach, the metabolism changes and enters energy saving mode, i.e. it uses less energy while remaining efficient. Intermittent fasting, in which one abstains from food for a more or less long number of hours and with a certain regularity, can therefore help weight loss because it consumes fat, even the most hidden ones because they are found in the liver.

The lack of food is a stress for the body, which thus activates defense responses and, for example, gets rid of old and inefficient cells by literally using them as food, while at the same time starting DNA repair and stabilization programs to renew those that are still recoverable. When fasting ends there is a general improvement in the functionality of cells and tissues: that's why abstention from food, in an intermittent and controlled manner, seems to be able to lengthen life, reduce the risk of tumors, improve mental lucidity. It can also be a food education lesson, because it teaches how to recognize true hunger.

The possible disadvantages Of course, all the positive effects of fasting are obtained with a diet that is healthy moments of free feeding is not completely unbalancedFurthermore, it is not a more decisive or better diet than those that reduce caloric intake less but every day because, when you go back to eating, you happen to recover at least some of the weight lost in the fasting period. Also often abstaining from food creates a false sense of security and leads to uncontrolled bingeing as soon as there is the green light, canceling out the possible benefits. Extending it to excess can then trigger negative processes, because the response to food shortages is by its nature an emergency procedure and cannot last too long, otherwise the stress on the body becomes excessive and dangerous for all organs and systems.

The contraindications Undernutrition can be a problem if fasting is followed without criteria: therefore contraindicated especially for those who are more fragile in case of micro and macro nutrient deficiency such as children and adolescents, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with type 1 diabetes, eating disorder patients. Fasting also turns on primordial survival mechanisms and induces thedopamine increaseto have a clearer mind and find food better, but this substance can give a dangerous burst of gratification especially in the very young, where the brain more sensitive to reward and less capable of exercising full control due to the immaturity of the brain areas responsible for exercising it: if there is a predisposition it is easy to slip into an eating disorder. Fasting should never be followed without the help of a doctor, because if for example you take drugs it can influence their effects, nor should it ever be complete (zero calorie water and liquids, without artificial sweeteners, must never be missing) or followed for too many days in a row; It is a viable option for those who are healthy or have conditions that could benefit from controlled abstention from food, such as type 2 diabetes, high cardiovascular risk or ongoing anticancer therapy, but in these cases strict medical supervision is obviously even more imperative.