Every night around nine, Iban begins his fast: 16 hours without eating anything except for an early black coffee. “I get up at half past six and, at half past seven, I’m already in the gym. I do 45 minutes of intense sport alternating aerobic exercise sessions with other muscle exercises. I lift little weight, eight to ten kilos at most, in fast reps, so I hold up well. Then I go to work. I arrive energetic, happy and light, and I receive my students with music. At around eleven I have a tea without sugar and at one I break the fast with an apple, which has few calories, and so I prepare the stomach for food. By the time Iban – a Bilbaino in his thirties, a high school teacher – sits at the table, seventeen hours have passed since he last did so. She has been practicing intermittent fasting for four months, which is on everyone’s lips and which consists of alternating periods of feeding and fasting. There are several formulas: fasting on alternate days, fasting for several days … and this one that consists of concentrating the food intake in a few hours – approximately eight a day – and not taking anything the rest (except water, tea, coffee alone …). As in any controversial issue – and this is one – on the street people have rushed to take positions: for or against. Meanwhile, the scientific community investigates the benefits and harms of this fashionable ‘diet’ that is polarizing nutritionists, athletes and addicts to diets.

Iban says that, “after the excesses of summer,” a friend told him about intermittent fasting – is there anyone who hasn’t heard of it by now? And he tried: “I’ve never been in the habit of eating breakfast, so it wasn’t hard for me. I started with twelve hours of fasting, I lasted until fourteen the following week and now I do sixteen hours, which is the maximum recommended. Neither has my head hurt, nor have I gone to the bathroom badly … I have not had any adverse effects ». What he has noticed is that he has lost weight: four kilos since September – he has no more left over either. «The feeling is not so much that of having taken off kilos as that of feeling deflated. I used to eat and I felt very full, uncomfortable. Not now”.

The ‘high’



Although Iban does not give it that much importance in his case, the ‘magic word’ is to lose weight. And, to the sound of that melody, intermittent fasting gains followers at the same rate as it adds opponents. But what does the scientific community say today? “There are studies that conclude that fasting is beneficial because it is not necessary to cause insulin spikes and that is achieved by stopping eating for several hours in a row, and others that defend that it is necessary to keep the glycemic index in the blood constant. You read one thing and the opposite. So what do we do? “, Asks Dr. Giuseppe Russolillo, director of the Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Research on whether fasting improves response to chemotherapy Without wishing to demonize fasts, Dr. Giuseppe Russolillo acknowledges that “interesting and very promising” studies are being done on the benefits that “controlled fasting” – he doesn’t like to call it ‘intermittent’ – can have in people with cancer. “There is research that shows the usefulness of fasts of at least fourteen hours to improve health and reduce toxicity in chemotherapy treatments, thus improving their response to these treatments, although these studies have been done only in rats”, warns the expert. However, “the line is open.” Juan de la Haba, spokesman for the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology, confirms: «The studies are still very preliminary, but a very interesting pathway is being opened aimed at metabolic control. It is being investigated in what way, if we are able to control our metabolism, we will be able to control the disease or act on normal cells with respect to tumor cells ». The specialist, however, sends a message inviting “prudence” and attacks those who promote prolonged fasts – of several days, even – “without clinical grounds”: “Cancer causes some people to lose weight and weaken.” So inducing these patients to fast for days can exacerbate their weakness, he insists. “There are people who are trying to take advantage of that and advising things that are not justified by science.”

We asked him. “Faced with this controversy, the best thing is to turn to the gastronomic heritage, to our food culture … Our grandparents never went to the countryside on an empty stomach, so I would not recommend it to the general public. And much less if you are going to play sports. There are people who can work, who even feel more ‘energetic’ because fasting promotes the synthesis of endorphins, but I doubt that they perform better in the gym fasting than eating.

Carlos Jaramillo, a doctor from the University of La Sabana (Colombia) and founder of the Ibero-American Institute of Functional Medicine, defends the opposite in his book ‘The Metabolic Miracle’ (Diana editorial): «The best way to exercise is in the morning and on an empty stomach”. And he explains the process that fasting operates in the body, comparing it to the operation of a bank. «An organism without metabolic disorders is capable of training without the prior help of some energy bars or a shake. When you exercise after several hours on an empty stomach, your body cannot make use of ‘fast energy’ (cash in the case of the bank) because it was consumed overnight. However, that’s what your fat is for (which would be the funds saved), to spend it ».

The scientific term that explains the mechanism that starts with fasting is ‘ketoadaptation’, explains Jaramillo, who insists that, even if you go out to train at another time, at night, for example, it always be done before dinner – He claims to have run marathons on an empty stomach several times: “It’s the way your body quickly uses up its glycogen to make use of its own fat as an energy source.” Works? Yes, “but at what price?”, Encourages the debate Russolillo. “When the fuel is carbohydrates, we know that all organisms are working at full capacity. But with fasting, fat is used as an energy currency. And that’s as if you put gasoline in an electric car to make it run. Without eating before, athletes can suffer headaches, fainting … Why? Because the body generates ketone bodies to supply energy to the brain and these can cause complications.

Ketone bodies … that’s where the ketogenic diet comes from, another fat burner that, in some cases, is associated with intermittent fasting: it is based on low carbohydrate intake (pasta, rice, bread, legumes …) and on the high fat intake. Tried it for a few weeks Iban, but it didn’t work for him: «When you do fasting you need to put in foods that ‘hold’: avocado, Iberian ham, hamburger, cheese … that satisfy you, because, if your dinner is a vegetable puree, after two hours you have it on your feet. But I have always eaten a lot of vegetables and fruits and with the ketogenic diet I had to restrict it so much that I only ate strawberries and red fruits, and that was difficult for me. In fact, I’ve never been a sweet tooth, and all of a sudden I started to feel the need for chocolate. So I gave it up because it wasn’t working for me, although I have maintained a habit like eating less rice and pasta. I hardly taste bread, although if one day I meet friends to eat, which I do often, I ask for bread like anyone else.

Hunger at snack time



The nutritionist Luis A. Zamora and the journalist Alberto Herrera warn in their recently published book ‘Eating well is easy if you know how’ (Planet) of the danger of these diets –Dukan, Atkins, ketogenic or keto …– that promote the minimum carbohydrate intake: “All of them reduce them to 5% or 10% of what is recommended, generating ketone bodies, residues that are dangerous for the liver or kidneys in the long term.” Among some possible consequences they cite “increased cholesterol and constipation, increased cardiovascular risk …”.

Despite the controversy that both intermittent fasting and the ketogenic diet generate, what is not disputed is that pulling the accumulated fat makes you lose weight faster and faster. But “it is only more effective in the short term,” warns Giuseppe Russolillo. ‘A study was done with people who followed a diet without carbohydrates and others who had a balanced diet. In the first six months, the first group lost much more weight than the second, yes, but after a year both groups had reached the same weight loss. Furthermore, the former had a higher risk of cardiovascular disease ”.

Perhaps they also suffered more hunger peaks during that time. It’s been happening to Iban for a few weeks. “Lately, when I wake up from a nap, I feel hungry and have a snack, something I have never done before: a banana, a piece of cheese, smoked salmon … Actually, it is what anyone would take for breakfast or mid-morning, the difference is that I do it in the afternoon. If I didn’t, I would think I was trying to trick the body into putting in fewer calories than it needs. And it is not the intention.