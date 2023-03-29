Proposal was presented by the Minister of Sport in a public hearing in the Federal Senate

The controversy about e-sports (e-sports) may have its days numbered. This Tuesday (27.Mar.2023), in a public hearing in the Federal Senate, the Minister of Sport, Ana Moser, defended a broad debate on the activity and said that an inter-ministerial working group is being set up to discuss the matter. In January of this year, the minister was criticized for saying that she did not intend to invest in e-sportsbecause it was not about sport, but about entertainment.

“Historically, the Ministry of Sport has not approved E-sports as a sport. This has already been discussed at the National Sports Council. This government has no defined position, we need to debate. If it’s sport, culture, science and technology, if it’s tourism… All electronic sport relationships, which need to be regulated, organized, because it is an undeniable and very strong phenomenon, in economic terms as well”, declared the minister.

During the hearing at the Education Committee of the Federal Senate, Moser highlighted the plans and strategic actions of the Ministry of Sports. Among the priorities for this first year of management, the minister highlighted the national strategy for women’s football, in view of Brazil’s intention to host the 2027 World Cup.

“The strategy is to increase women’s football whether in competitions, team organization, training, recognition of women’s football in general, providing conditions for [as atletas] develop and have more and more success in sport and presence in society. Making stadiums friendlier for women, children and families in stadiums”detailed Ana Moser.

During the presentation, the minister emphasized that Brazil is a country “little active”, referring to the practice of sports and physical activity, and that the main objective of the folder is to democratize access. Ana Moser defended the approval and implementation of the National Sports System, to promote its institutionalization.

“Sport in Brazil still takes place in a non-guaranteed way at all levels: objectives, goals, commitments are lacking and often there is also a lack of funding. All this structuring will be given by a National System that organizes both the list of responsibilities of the Union, states and municipalities, but also promotes new resources for financing sport, the forecast of a national fund for sport, a national register of institutions who make the sport in the country”added the minister.

Watch Minister Ana Moser’s speech to the Senate Education Commission this Tuesday (28.Mar.2023):

With information from Brazil Agency.