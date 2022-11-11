Intermediate question | The government received the confidence of the parliament with a vote of 103–73

HS will show the interim question vote live from around 1 p.m.

Government has received the confidence of the parliament with a vote of 103–73. None of the MPs voted absent and 23 were absent from the vote.

There was interest in the interim question vote, as the government has been in a lot of disputes recently.

The intermediate question was about the regulation proposed by the EU Commission to restore nature. In the opinion of the opposition, the government has failed in influencing the EU and has been inconsistent on the matter.

The interim question is the opposition’s strongest weapon with which it can try to overthrow the government.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (s.d.) gave the government’s response for the intermission on Wednesday. According to him, the commission’s proposal cannot be accepted without substantial changes, for example a reduction in costs.

Small uncertainty in the vote, the ruling party causes the center.

At the beginning of the week, the government’s interim question was turned for hours in order to get it into a form suitable for the center. Finally, an agreement was reached. However, it is still possible that some MPs from the center would like to vote against the confidence in the government.

The center and the other government parties have recently argued about many other things as well.

Last the dispute broke out on Thursday, when the parties disagreed on the reform of the Sámi District Law. Prime Minister Marin wanted to promote the reform, even though the center opposes it in its presented form. On Thursday, at the session of the Government, the center prevented the proposal from going to the parliament.