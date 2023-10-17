Intermediate question | According to the center, the government will cut more than a billion from social security – The claim is false

In the intervening question, the opposition party talks about 1.4 billion euros in budget cuts for social security services. However, there are no such things in the government program or the public finance plan.

Government will answer on Wednesday in the parliament of the center and Harry Harkimon (movement) to the intervening question social and health services.

According to the center Petteri Orpon The (kok) government’s “big cuts to services” force local services to be pruned and centralized.

“The government recorded in its program the budget cuts that are felt in the funding of welfare areas. According to the annex to the government program, a total of 1,400 million euros will go to the cutter between 2025 and 2027, which corresponds to the hiring costs of approximately 27,000 nurses,” the interrogative says.

The claim about 1.4 billion euros in budget cuts is untrue.

Government does hope to be able to curb the increase in social security expenses by 1.4 billion euros, but cuts from the amount are only about half a billion euros at most.

The remaining approximately EUR 900 million of the targeted savings are not budget cuts and not even the government’s own actions.

This is evident from, among other things, the public finance plan.

“The social and health services part of the table of adaptation measures of the government program has its own development measures of the welfare areas, which the Ministry of Finance has estimated to have a savings potential of 0.9 billion euros at the level of 2027.”

So it’s about the welfare regions responsible for organizing the services themselves, with which they try to make their operations more efficient.

Actions include increasing community living, improving continuity of care, introducing remote services and reducing sickness absences.

“In this public finance plan, the effects of these measures have not been taken into account in the financing of the welfare areas, but the savings resulting from the measures will be realized in the overall state funding of the welfare areas based on a retrospective review,” the plan says.

In other words the government’s savings target for social and health services is mostly based on the hope that the welfare regions would succeed in making their own operations more efficient.

If the welfare areas do not succeed in the goal, the government’s plan to balance the public finances for six billion euros threatens to fall short.

Surgery the government program has a maximum of about half a billion euros for financing social and health services.

The government mainly implements these funding cuts by easing the obligations of welfare areas. For example, the tightening of nurse quotas will be postponed until the next election period and the tightening of the care guarantee will be waived.

It is open to interpretation whether the easing of obligations should also be considered an actual cut. In any case, it is about reducing the funding of social and health services.

Customer fees for, for example, specialized medical care will also be slightly increased.

In addition, the government plans to gradually cut the ex-post checks for the funding of welfare areas starting in 2026.

Welfare areas all over Finland are already making savings lists to reduce their large deficits.

The deficits are not the result of Orpo’s board’s decisions, but the financing of the regions is determined in accordance with the funding law made by the previous board.

Now, the center and the Left Left, which were in the previous government, demand that the new government change the financial law and give welfare areas more money than planned.