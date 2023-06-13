Giro555’s fundraising campaign for Turkey and Syria is still ongoing after four months and has raised more than 123 million euros so far. This is reported by the Cooperating Aid Organizations (SHO). The last progress of the action for the millions of earthquake victims was reported at the end of February. Then the counter stood at about 108 million euros.

The money could be used to provide emergency aid, such as temporary shelter, medical care, food and drink. Relief supplies have also been distributed, such as hygiene kits, winter clothing and blankets. Survivors also received cash so that they could buy things themselves, psychosocial assistance was provided and safe places were created where children could play and receive education. The organizations also repair the badly damaged water infrastructure to prevent diseases such as cholera.

According to Giro555 action chairman Michiel Servaes, hundreds of thousands of victims have already been helped by the action, but help is still needed. “We are not there yet,” said Servaes. “In addition to the emergency aid that continues and will continue to be necessary, we are also looking at the next phase of processing and reconstruction together with our partners.” The campaign for Turkey and Syria is still open for donations until the end of August. See also Opinion | Neatly modern

More than 50,000 people lost their lives

The disaster on February 6 in southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria killed more than 50,000 people. Since 2010, only the action for Ukraine (184 million euros in 2022) raised more money.

The organizations behind Giro555 are the Refugee Foundation, Cordaid, CARE Netherlands, Kerk in Actie, Oxfam Novib, Save the Children, UNICEF Netherlands, Netherlands Red Cross, Plan International, Terre des Hommes and World Vision. Five additional organizations have now joined: Dokters van de Wereld, Habitat, VNG International, War Child and the Syrian humanitarian organization White Helmets.





