Football clubs around the world paid an amount of 622.8 million dollars (converted 585.5 million euros) to intermediaries in international transfers in 2022. That is an increase of 24 percent compared to the previous year.

The amount paid out in total was less than in the record year 2019, when the clubs spent 654.7 million dollars (615.4 million euros) on the services of intermediaries.

FIFA reports in its annual report on international transfers that the number of clubs that engaged an ‘intermediary’ for a transfer has increased by 22 percent this year. There were a total of 1532 transfers.

It is mainly the wealthy European clubs that can afford an intermediary, because they accounted for 96.2 percent of the $ 622.8 million. English football clubs top the list with $203.2 million.

According to the world football association, 17,240 players made an international transfer in 2022. Players used an intermediary such as an agent in 3086 of those transfers (15.3 percent) to a club across the border. See also TSE meets with Google and highlights the responsibility of platforms in the fight against disinformation - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

The number of clubs that used an intermediary for the international transfer of a female player increased by 42.9 percent. Players used an agent for 340 transfers.