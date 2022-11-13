Being in Brazil, there can only be a lot of meat in the fire. But in the Gran Churrasco of this GP I think the attitude of the riders stands out above all. Wins George Russell, which I remember as a very young cadet of the Mercedes academy wandering around the paddock with wide eyes. He and Lando Norris are the exponents of the British new wave, the new reference points of the British media who sooner or later will have to resign themselves to losing Lewis Hamilton, the idols of journalists and TV commentators who certainly would have taken it less to heart, in the recent dispute with Red Bull, whether last year Verstappen had beaten a Lithuanian or a Congolese.

I refer, of course, to the threatened media embargo – a galactic idiocy, a drone dressed as a boomerang – threatened on the eve by Horner & Co. towards Sky UK. But this weekend there were other and much more juicy quarrels. At the penultimate race of the world championship, with the games that count for some time now, it was unleashed the ego of the steering wheel axes. Via the foil and off to Capoeira. Of course, Hamilton was gentleman in congratulating his young teammate, who risks being the only one this year to take a Mercedes to victory. But from the TV we all caught his astonished and angry reaction when he was called in from the garage to replace still good tires. He, Lewis, wanted more than anything else to take home the first place, after the useless flattery two weeks ago in Mexico. He would have lengthened his string of seasons all marked by at least one success, from 2007 when he was Ron Dennis’ protégé at McLaren. He was upset when he realized that Mercedes was paying particular attention to protecting the brace and could not run the risk of an ‘undercut’ of the opponents, an early pit stop that would have allowed those chasing to take advantage of the fresh tire. At that moment, perhaps, a symbolic handover took place. What did not happen in Red Bull, where Verstappen – for once subdued – asserted his ‘reasons for him’ by refusing to hand over the position to Perez, still fighting with Leclerc for the platonic title of runner-up .

Why do the drivers care so much in the place of what Enzo Ferrari called the first of the losers? I don’t know, but having worked in a team I can guarantee that it is quite a strong ambition (once, of course, that the big game has escaped). Because then, on the other front, not even Charles made any discounts and concessions to personal dignity, calling loudly over the radio to exchange positions with Sainz. Every time I watch these scenes two things come to mind. First, how useless the PR mending work is, when reality has already been scattered by radio in worldview. Second, that Japanese afternoon thirty-one years ago, when Ayrton Senna wanted to show his ‘gratitude’ for the work of Gerhard Berger’s ‘faithful squire’ (I use the quotation marks to highlight the clichés of journalism at the time) and blatantly gave him the first position at the last corners. Ayrton and Gerhard were indeed friends, but aside from the extensive literature on the terrible pranks the two inflicted on each other, there is no doubt that the Austrian suffered from his teammate’s charisma. And that gesture, let me tell you, was certainly not the most elegant in the competitive life of Senna.

Now that certain maneuvers can be done and done in the sunlight, the pilots have thrown away their masks, putting their respective walls under pressure for a few more points. And in the end it is also good this way, in a championship in which, on the Constructors front, we discuss with the pharmacist’s sling bar whether it is better to take eight million more in rights (so there is the ‘cap’, right?) or have the three point seventy-two percent more hours of gallery to develop in the following year. I am not convinced by this indefinite democratization, this forced process of performance convergence. Today, in theory, you spend less, but the same always win. But let’s remember that when Raikkonen won the world championship for Ferrari, Red Bull was above all the wild party on Sunday night. And no, it didn’t become what it is today just by exceeding the cap 2021 budget.

However, the ego in the Interlagos haystack was not only heard on the radio. It was also seen in the rustic duels on the track, always beautiful, but sometimes too impulsive. Personally I would not have sanctioned the collision between Verstappen and Hamilton, even if the dynamics don’t agree with Max; after all they call them ‘races’ for something, right? And in the same way, while it is evident that Norris had spread too much on the curb, I do not understand what a hurry Charles Leclerc was to pass already at that point with a Ferrari so clearly superior to McLaren.

But this last episode is part of a Ferrari attitude during the Brazilian weekend, which can be defined as anything but serene, calm and reasoned. Too bad for Sainz, who without penalization would have had a huge chance to win, but this is the regulation. While nothing, unfortunately, justifies the mess on Friday, when Leclerc was sent to the track, the only one of all, with the intermediate tires in the dry. Like four years ago, at Suzuka: when Ferrari weren’t the ‘spotters’, the observers who were supposed to report the weather conditions along the track in real time. Because they relied on those from Haas. Toh, now that I think about it, the pole for the sprint race was made by a Haas …