The dream weekend of Kevin Magnussen he stopped abruptly in the first lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The Danish Haas driver, the absolute protagonist of Friday’s qualifying, in which he had surprisingly conquered his first career pole position, was in fact eliminated from the contest by a contact with McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo. Starting from the eighth position of the starting grid after closing yesterday’s Sprint Race in that position, Magnussen was reluctantly hit by the driver of the Woking team, who ventured an unlikely attack inside turn 8.

The blow inflicted by the Australian sent the Haas # 20 into a spin, which then in turn turned and hit the center of Ricciardo’s car that had tried to ‘dodge’ using the innermost line. The final result was a double retirement, especially heavy for the respective teams which in the constructors’ championship are engaged in two important battles for the fourth and eighth position. The accident also resulted in theentrance of the Safety Carthen recalled to the pit lane after five laps.