First rounds to scream and full of contacts in that of Interlagoswith three accidents occurring in the first ten rounds of Brazilian Grand Prix, interspersed with a Safety Car. After the safety car left the scene, which intervened to remove the cars of Ricciardo and Magnussen, activity on the track resumed immediately with a contact of the highest level between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Senna’s‘, episode that granted to Charles Leclerc to reduce the gap from McLaren’s Lando Norris.

The Ferrari driver, once he approached the Briton, attempted to overtake the latter outside and at the entrance to the Curve 6, with Norris who however widened towards the rival, generating contact. A maneuver deemed guilty by the Race Direction, who subsequently penalized the Englishman with 5 seconds. The latter, however, managed to continue his race regularly without losing positions, unlike Leclerc, who finished against barriers after contact. In any case, the Monegasque managed to resume the GP anyway, nevertheless slipping to the bottom of the standings.

