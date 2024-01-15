Interjections | Russian media are not coming to follow the Finnish presidential election

About 30 representatives of the Russian media were still following the 2018 presidential election.

Russian no media have signed up at all to follow the results of the first round of the Finnish presidential election, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for international media arrangements on election night. Registration for the election night ended on Sunday, and there were no representatives of the Russian media.

It was different in the 2018 presidential election. At that time, around 30 representatives of the Russian media had been accredited or registered for the election night.

However, the Russian media was not present at last year's parliamentary elections either.

The reason can be found, for example, in the fact that relations between Finland and Russia changed significantly after Russia invaded Ukraine. Finland and Russia currently have no relations at all on a political level, and even on a practical level, the two countries do business only to the extent necessary.

Would it is it even practically possible for Russian journalists to arrive in Finland?

Finland's eastern border is completely closed until February 11, i.e. until the election day of the possible second round of the presidential election. In addition, the entry of Russians to Finland is restricted for non-essential purposes and transit purposes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that you can still get to Finland from Russia, for example, via Estonia and by air.

In the travel restrictions, representatives of foreign media are specifically mentioned as an exception, meaning they could enter the country if they have a visa.

In total By the deadline, 67 international media representatives signed up to follow Finland's election night.

More than 70 foreign journalists signed up to cover last year's parliamentary elections. They are from Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Norway, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, Argentina, Italy, Czech Republic, Austria and Germany.

More than 80 international media representatives registered for the last presidential election in 2018.