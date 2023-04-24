Rossi: “It will be beautiful, just like twenty years ago. I’d like to go and see it”
Valentino Rossi is a true fan. Twenty years ago, he suffered damnably for that elimination in the Champions League semifinals of Inter at the hands of Milan and now dreams of taking back the lost opportunity. “It will be beautiful, just like twenty years ago – the words of the former Moto GP champion, engaged in Monza in the first stage of the GT World Challenge -. That year we came out with two draws, so we need a good revenge. even if Milan are very strong. It will be a very nice derby and I would like to go and see it.” For the list of VIP fans, here is a potential protagonist.
the tricolor 2021
—
Two years ago at the end of the Jerez GP, Valentino stood in front of the table to watch the final minutes of Sassuolo-Atalanta, a decisive draw to kick off the tricolor Inter celebration: “Bravo, I’m happy, we deserved the title. We were the strongest, congratulations. This year there was pleasure in being a Nerazzurri player,” he said at the time.
