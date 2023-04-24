Valentino Rossi is a true fan. Twenty years ago, he suffered damnably for that elimination in the Champions League semifinals of Inter at the hands of Milan and now dreams of taking back the lost opportunity. “It will be beautiful, just like twenty years ago – the words of the former Moto GP champion, engaged in Monza in the first stage of the GT World Challenge -. That year we came out with two draws, so we need a good revenge. even if Milan are very strong. It will be a very nice derby and I would like to go and see it.” For the list of VIP fans, here is a potential protagonist.