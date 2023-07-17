Two policemen escort a Post Office official who transfers votes to a polling station in Melilla in the last municipal elections. Anthony Ruiz

The Ministry of the Interior will deploy this Sunday 90,282 agents of the different state, regional and local police forces in the operation that must guarantee citizen security and the normal development of election day, as detailed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s department in a note. The device includes extraordinary measures to prevent and counter possible cybersecurity incidents that may affect the computer systems for processing electoral results, the parties or critical infrastructures. In previous elections, the Interior has already developed specific plans to respond to cyber incidents and disinformation campaigns to alter the will of the voter.

The number of agents deployed represents 8.8% fewer troops than in the municipal and regional elections on May 28, when 98,991 participated, a record number. Interior sources explain that a good part of this reduction is motivated by the launch these days of other security operations to protect the meetings of European ministers that are held in Spain on the occasion of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU). ) and that require the allocation of numerous troops.

Police sources add that it has also influenced the fact that a total of 60,340 polling stations will be set up on 23-J, a slightly lower number than in the May municipal elections, when there were 60,576, but higher than the general ones on November 10, 2019. , when 60,076 were constituted. However, this year there will be fewer polling stations – and, therefore, fewer buildings to guard – and fewer ballot boxes than in the general elections four years ago. The schools go from 23,194 in 2019 to 22,663 this Sunday. The number of ballot boxes, for its part, will be slightly reduced, from 211,000 to 210,000.

By police forces, on 23-J it will be the Civil Guard that mobilizes the most troops, with 41,054, followed by the National Police, with 28,792 agents, to which 99 from the unit attached to the Generalitat Valenciana add. For its part, the Mossos d’Esquadra will provide 4,055 troops in Catalonia; the Ertzaintza, 1,217 in the Basque Country; the Foral Police of Navarra, 230, and the Canary Islands Police, 67. Local police officers participate with 14,768 officers throughout the national territory. The anti-terrorism alert level has remained at 4 (high risk, on a scale of five) since June 2015.

By autonomous communities, Andalusia is the one that will register the greatest deployment, with 18,636 agents, followed by the Community of Madrid, with 10,775 troops. This last figure includes the more than 400 agents that will be deployed at the Madrid Trade Fair Institution (Ifema, the capital’s convention center), where the National Data Dissemination Center has been established. They are followed by Catalonia, with 9,108 troops; the Community of Valencia, with 9,083, and Castilla y León, with 8,483.

In the case of Catalonia, the number of agents (more than 4,000 mossos2,000 national police and civil guards and nearly 3,000 local) represents a reduction compared to the previous general elections, those of November 2019, when there were nearly 11,000 agents deployed (3,000 of them national police and civil guards) in the face of the agitation that was then on the street after having known only a month before the sentence of the process against the independence leaders.

The deployment guidelines for 23-J have been drawn up in an instruction from the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez, on June 26, which establishes the different phases of the operation, as well as the guidelines for action by the National Police and the Civil Guard, and their collaboration with the regional or local police forces. The document determined that the previous phase of the operation would begin on June 28 with a so-called “alert phase” that will last until next Friday.

That day, at 8:00 p.m., the “critical phase” will begin, with which protection will be given to the final acts of the parties’ campaign, to the day of reflection and to the voting day itself until the closing of the polling stations, as well as as well as the process of transferring the documentation related to the scrutiny and the completion of the electoral activity.

