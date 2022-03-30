The Ministry of the Interior will invest 19 million euros in facilities of the National Police and the Civil Guard planned in the Region of Murcia until 2025. Specifically, the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez, who visited Murcia on Wednesday to meet with the Government delegate, José Vélez, highlighted the construction of the new National Police stations in Yecla, for an amount of 4.1 million, and in Alcantarilla with an investment of 3 million.

He also indicated that 9.5 million euros will go to the project of a new Civil Guard barracks in Cartagena, in addition to the two million investment in improvements and rehabilitation of six more barracks in Murcia, Águilas, Cieza, Archena, Torre Pacheco and Cabo de Palos. Lastly, an additional 450,000 euros will be invested in the Benemérita barracks in Calasparra, with co-financing from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. Pérez held a meeting with Vélez at the headquarters of the Government Delegation to analyze the security situation in the Autonomous Community. The superior chief of the National Police, the main commissioner Alfonso Navarro, and the chief of the Civil Guard in the Region, Colonel Jesús Arribas, also attended.

In the subsequent appearance before the media, the head of the highest body of the Ministry of the Interior reported that in the last three years the staff of the National Police and Civil Guard had increased by 340 agents. “We have recovered the 300 positions that were lost during the Popular Party Government and increased the National Police and Civil Guard staff by forty agents, reaching a total of 3,800 agents.”

At the national level, he assured that at that time more than 13,000 troops were lost, “and in just three years we have been able to restore 10,000 agents.” The Secretary of State also alluded to the humanitarian crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and warned that the National Police and the Civil Guard have established a special surveillance operation to prevent Ukrainian refugees from becoming victims of human trafficking.

“We will make use of the experience that the police forces have. The agents are already in the places of arrival where the Ukrainians are, the centers themselves established for that purpose, where through a registry and an interview it would be detected if that person has been trafficked by the mafias.