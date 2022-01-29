What does a…If you look at our job landscape, you will see special functions. A field service engineer, a lab technician or an assembly worker: we obviously need them badly, but for what and why? In this series, someone tells about his or her profession every week. Today: Richelle den Hartog (31) from Oud-Beijerland. She is an interior stylist at Luxaflex Netherlands.











What exactly do you do?

,,I design and do the styling at our Luxaflex dealers. It is often a shop-in-shop. I look at how a room can best be arranged. In addition, I design stands for when we are at trade fairs and I style for photo shoots and videos. I also make infographics and posters. So I do everything.”

What should you pay attention to when setting up a shop?

,,I always make sure that the products are close to daylight. In this way the fabrics come out at their best. I also make sure that the best-selling products are in the spotlight. I also make sure that there is enough walking space from different sides. It must be pleasant for the seller and the customer to be able to walk through it.”

What does a typical day look like?

It always starts with my email. When introducing new collections, we have to test, compare and make technical considerations. And then it can be promoted in the market. For example, by making a poster or by redesigning a shop-in-shop. One day I’m alone at the computer and other days I’m on the road measuring or designing.” See also They wanted Resistance to have an open world game



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

How did you get started?

,,I first did the MBO interior design course and then continued with the HBO study. But when I graduated in 2015 it was very difficult to find a job. I’ve been at home for half a year. Via-via I came into conversation with the director of Luxaflex Nederland, who had a nice assignment for me. I was initially supposed to stay temporarily, but that has become permanent. And I am very happy about that.”

Have you always dreamed of doing this job?

,,Sure. I knew from an early age that I wanted to style. For example, I always wanted a different color on the walls of my bedroom. That was early on. In the third grade I already knew what my further education would be.” See also Federal and state interior ministers look at corona demos

What do you like most about your job?

“That is designing a trade fair stand. I can really put all my creativity into that. Then I can completely go wild with colors and make it as crazy as I want. In a shop I am often stuck with a standard vision. Hopefully, fairs can be organized again this year. I also really enjoy styling for television or social media campaigns.”



Quote

When the world opens again soon, I can do so many cool things. I’m really looking forward to that Richelle den Hartog

And what’s less fun?

The administrative part. That is also the least creative. I am not very happy with Excel files. I try to make something beautiful out of it.”

How do you see the future for you?

,,I hope to be where I am now for a while longer. I can continue to grow in this position in the near future, but if I have to come up with something, an architectural firm could be a future step. But my work here is far from finished. When the world opens again soon, I can do so many cool things. I am very much looking forward to that.”

Interior stylists wanted Are you crazy about styling and design? Do you know exactly how to use colours, fabrics and furniture to make a room shine? And can you apply that knowledge to furnish a retail space and to give customers advice about the design of their home? Then many companies are eager for your help! At Nationale Vacaturebank you will find the vacancies in your region for interior stylist and interior consultant.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our work and career videos here:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.