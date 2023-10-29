A man holds a Jucil banner against Núñez Feijóo at the police demonstration held last May in Madrid. Jesús Hellín (Europa Press)

The General Directorate of the Civil Guard has transferred to its legal teams the message disseminated this Sunday on the social network criticizes Pedro Sánchez for defending the amnesty for those accused of the processes which he did this Saturday before the federal committee of the PSOE. It intends to study whether its authors have incurred any type of disciplinary or even criminal responsibility, as reported by sources from the Ministry of the Interior. In the tweet, launched from the official account of “Jucil Nacional”, this organization accompanies a 25-second video of the intervention of the acting President of the Government with the text: “The greatest crime that can be committed against a nation is treason. of those who have the duty to defend it. The personal interest of an individual above the freedom of the Spanish people.” Interior considers that the message “violates the principle of political neutrality that obligates all members of the Civil Guard”, included in the preamble and article 5 of the Law of Security Forces and Corps, of 1986.

It is the first time that the Interior has initiated actions against the leaders of a professional association of civil guards or a police union, for what they consider a political statement, although sources from the armed institute assure that “they have been calling for responsibility for some time.” certain associations that have repeatedly exceeded the limits of union defense to believe themselves to be a kind of political actors, confusing the legitimate purposes of their activity and corrupting the values ​​of the Civil Guard.” In fact, the ministry has seen with concern the existing harmony between the messages of Jucil and the Police Justice union (Jupol, majority in the National Police) and those of the PP and Vox, whose leaders have attended the calls of the organizations police and, on occasions, have been cheered by the participants.

Agustín Leal, spokesperson for Jucil, denies that the message – which at 7:20 p.m. had 10,200 views, 316 retweets, more than 450 likes and fifty comments – represents a breach of political neutrality. “We don’t do politics. We make political criticism as legally elected representatives of the civil guards,” he says in a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS. Leal adds that the announcement by the general directorate to study whether they file is not going to “frighten” them. Jucil’s spokesperson insists that his organization has the right to “make political criticism.” “The civil guards also vote,” he adds. Leal recalls that not only have they criticized the two Government parties, PSOE and Unidas Podemos – they were promoters, together with the police union Justicia Policial, of demonstrations in Madrid against the reform of the so-called gag law―, but also to the PP and its current leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, against whom they took out posters in their last protest in the capital, on May 6.

On October 28, 2021, Jucil became the majority association in the Civil Guard Council by obtaining in the elections held that day six of the 16 positions reserved for the representation of agents in this negotiating body with the Ministry of the Interior. . The organization, which emerged from the Police Salary Justice platform (Jusapol, born in 2017 and which took thousands of National Police and Civil Guard agents to the streets to demand equal pay with the Mossos), was presented for the first time. With this victory, he followed in the footsteps of the Jupol union in the National Police, also emerging from Jusapol, which in the June 2019 elections became the majority in this body, a position that it revalidated, although with much less support, this year after seeing shaken by scandals of alleged internal corruption.

Since the birth of Jusapol, the demonstrations called by this platform have been massive and have included the presence of prominent leaders of Ciudadanos, PP, Vox and, in its beginnings, Podemos. His harsh speech against the Government (which has included, in addition to street protests, judicial complaints and requests for resignation) has found a speaker in Congress in Santiago Abascal’s party, which has defended its main claim on several occasions: new salary increases. to achieve what they call “real salary comparison” with the mossos. However, the three organizations (Jusapol, Jucil and Jupol) have always rejected any connection with Vox and defended their apolitical nature, although some of their members have publicly expressed their closeness to the far-right formation. Recently, a police officer elected on the lists that Jupol presented along with another union to the Police Council left this position to join the parliamentary group of Abascal’s party as an advisor.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_