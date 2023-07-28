The Ministry of the Interior has taken the first step to make effective, in the coming days, the reinstatement of Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos as head of the Madrid Civil Guard Command, a position from which he was dismissed “due to loss of confidence ” on May 24, 2020, as Europa Press has advanced and this newspaper has confirmed in sources from the Interior and from the environment of the high command itself. The department of Fernando Grande-Marlaska thus complies with the sentence handed down four months ago by the Supreme Court and which declared the dismissal of the colonel illegal.

The return of Pérez de los Cobos to his previous position – currently vacant after the recent promotion to general of his successor – should have taken place weeks ago, but it was delayed due to a problem in the communication of the notification of the sentence by the court to the ministry. Now, and after speeding up the legal deadlines, Interior has informed both the sentencing court and Pérez de los Cobos himself that it is proceeding to execute the sentence.

According to sources from the Civil Guard, the return will be effective the day after it is published in the Official Gazette of the armed institute, foreseeably next Tuesday. From that moment on, the colonel will have a few days to return to the position of head of the Civil Guard in Madrid. The Interior must also pay the colonel the difference in the salary he has received during these more than three years that he has spent as head of Weapons and Explosives Intervention, and what he would have received if he had continued as head of the Command.

The dismissal of Pérez de los Cobos in the midst of a state of alarm due to covid-19 raised a huge political uproar. The relief came days after the dispatch, without prior knowledge of the Interior, of a report from the Civil Guard to the judge who was then investigating the call for mass events such as the 8-M demonstration, Women’s Day, shortly before the state of alarm was declared. Grande-Marlaska initially attributed the dismissal of Pérez de los Cobos to a simple “change of teams”, but in subsequent public appearances he linked her dismissal to a “loss of confidence”. Interior considered that the report sent to the court, which indicated Fernando Simón, director of Health Alerts, reflected “lack of political neutrality” on the part of Pérez de los Cobos.

The colonel himself took his dismissal to court and a judge from the National Court agreed with him in the first instance, but the Litigation Chamber of this body later revoked that decision with the unanimous vote of the five magistrates who made up the court. The judges rejected that there had been a “deviation of power”, as stated in the first ruling, and concluded that the Interior had acted “in accordance with the regulations” when he decided to dismiss Pérez de los Cobos.

However, the colonel appealed to the Supreme Court, which declared the dismissal illegal last March, considering that the explanations given by the Interior to dismiss the colonel were “confusing” and were based “on reasons other than those adduced to justify it.” According to the high court, Pérez de los Cobos did not inform the ministry of his investigations into the 8-M demonstrations because he had it “expressly prohibited by the magistrate who directed” the case.

After learning of the Supreme Court’s decision, Grande-Marlaska suggested that “the objective reasons” that led him to lose confidence in Pérez de los Cobos and determined his dismissal were still maintained. In an intervention in Congress, he linked this mistrust to the role that the high command had in controlling the reserved funds during the call Operation Kitchen, the illegal espionage of the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, organized between 2013 and 2015, by the Interior when the popular Jorge Fernández Díaz was minister, and which was financed precisely with the irregular diversion of about 60,000 euros from this item.

“This type of people is, at least, the ones that this Interior Minister does not have, has not had and will not trust,” Grande-Marlaska said in the chamber, referring to the colonel in what was then interpreted as an allusion. to that, once reinstated in the post, he would be dismissed again. Pérez de los Cobos has never been indicted for the kitchen case, but he did have to testify at the National Court as a witness in November 2020.