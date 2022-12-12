Control of the National Police in Madrid, on December 9 of last year. Europe Press

The Ministry of the Interior announced on Monday the “strengthening” of “anti-terrorist prevention, protection and response measures” before the upcoming start of the Christmas holidays. The reinforcement operation will begin at midnight on December 19 and will continue until midnight on January 15, 2023. This will be the eighth Christmas in which Interior reinforces anti-terrorist alert level 4, “high risk ”, on the five existing ones ―in force since June 2015― on these dates. In fact, the department headed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska emphasizes in a press release that the operation that it is now launching is common at Christmas and that it seeks to “monitor and protect with special intensity places and spaces, means of transport, religious, leisure or recreational events in general in which a large influx of people is expected.

The decision was adopted at the meeting held this Monday by the Terrorist Threat Assessment Table, chaired by Grande-Marlaska, and is reflected in an instruction from the Secretary of State for Security. This has been sent to the general directorates of the Police and the Civil Guard, as well as to all the Government delegations where there are regional police forces, so that they can send it to those responsible, as well as to the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces ( FEMP) so that the diffusion reaches the local police officers. Private security companies are also notified so that they also reinforce their services on those dates.

The instruction, which signs the number two of the Interior, Rafael Pérez, orders that, during the time that it is in force, “security devices and intelligence, control and anti-terrorist monitoring capacities” be reinforced and that “special surveillance and protection be provided to places and spaces, means of transport, religious, leisure or recreational events in general, in which a high concentration of people is expected”. The operation also includes an increase in “the surveillance and protection of strategic objectives and critical infrastructures that are essential for the normal functioning of citizen activity”, in reference to power plants, airports, hospitals and water supply systems, among others.

Police sources add that the reinforcement will become especially visible with uniformed agents in commercial areas, including street markets, where it is common for crowds of people to go shopping on these dates, as well as in any type of mass event. The police presence is also increased in emblematic buildings and places, and in all those buildings where it is foreseeable that there will be high concentrations of people. To this end, in addition to specific anti-terrorism surveillance and response devices, Interior will increase random checks on vehicles and people in and around these sites. Those responsible for antiterrorism also demand that the police themselves take extreme self-protection measures.

Last September, the National Police focused, in its strategic plan for the period 2022-2025, on jihadist terrorism and, specifically, on the “strengthening” of the Islamic State (ISIS) “after the period of weakness of the international coalition due to the covid-19 pandemic. The confidential document highlighted the “growing” expansion of this jihadist group in “various geographical settings” and the risk that it could take advantage of it “to carry out actions of greater complexity and breadth.” The National Police indicated in the plan that the greatest risk for Spain continued to be represented by “terrorists or autonomous cells”, such as the Ripoll group that committed the attacks in Catalonia in August 2017. To this it added “the release for serving sentences ” of jihadist prisoners who could “invigorate terrorist activity in the coming years”.