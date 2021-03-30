The Interior Ministry has defended this Tuesday that the police who are acting against illegal parties comply with the law. The controversy has centered on the entries without a court order in flats, such as the one on March 21 in Madrid. Interior says that the case is prosecuted, but it seems to protect the kick at the door against illegal parties in tourist apartments by ensuring that they are not “abodes”.

In a message broadcast to the media by WhatsApp, Interior assures that “the Security Forces and Bodies act, also in these cases, within the framework of legality” and in relation to the episode of entry without a court order that has reached greater dissemination, he adds: “It must be taken into account that the apartment accessed by the agents would not constitute a dwelling, it was a tourist property that was being used for a party in contravention of current health regulations.”

Interior does not specify in its message whether it will only allow entry without a court order into illegal parties held in tourist flats and what criteria the police will use to act in such cases. In their report, the police said that from the outside it was appreciated that it was a tourist apartment “at first glance”. Lawyers defend that an occasional residence should be considered a dwelling or domicile for the purposes of inviolability.

The story line of Interior contradicts that of the policemen who forced entry into the apartment. They took refuge in the fact that there was a flagrant crime of “disobedience”. The policemen asked that the door be opened for them and that the participants in the party identify themselves and those who were inside disobeyed, claiming that the policemen did not carry a court order. It is before the disobedience – which the agents describe as “serious” – before which the police argued “flagrante delicto” and broke down the door. Implicitly, they were acknowledging that the celebration of the party itself was not a crime. In a case that occurred a similar day later, in which three of the agents who had done it the first participated, the judge closed the case against one of the two detainees, considering that there was no crime of disobedience.

In video, the sequence of the police intervention in the illegal party last Sunday, March 21, in Madrid’s Calle de Lagasca.(EPV)

In their report, the police also relied on an internal order to justify entering that home. This order only asks that “the effectiveness and compliance” of health security measures be guaranteed in the fight against the pandemic in private meetings. The text, dated March 16, establishes a series of “mandatory” measures after receiving a letter “prepared by the Directorate General for Coordination and Studies, at the request of the Secretary of State for Security, by means of which it requests that to effect a series of actions in order to contribute to the control of compliance with the measures and recommendations agreed by the Plenary of the Interterritorial Health Council “for the dates” between March 17 and 21 (in those territories where it is a public holiday). March 19) and from March 26 to April 9 ”.

On the one hand, “the limitation of territorial mobility with perimeter closure of the communities with the exception of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands” and, on the other, the limitation of mobility at night from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. hours”. Thirdly, “a limitation of the permanence of groups of people in both public spaces —four if it is a closed place and six if it is an open public space, except in the case of cohabitants— and private —in this case the meetings are they will limit cohabitants— ”.

The order also says that “massive events of any kind that involve crowding or concentration of people will not be held, as well as events in closed spaces will follow the capacity standards already established.”

Interior stresses that the order does not give “instructions on access to closed spaces without judicial authorization in the framework of monitoring health measures to deal with covid-19,” although the police have included it in the reports in which they justified their entry into illegal parties without a court order.