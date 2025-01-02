The Ministry of the Interior has opened a sanctioning procedure against an agent of the National Police, a resident of the Valencian town of Paiporta, for statements broadcast on television in which she threatened to beat” to the looters who took advantage of the Dana tragedy to break into homes and businesses in the affected municipalities.

As confirmed by the Government in a response to the explanations demanded by the Sumar Group in the Congress of Deputies, which asked “to prevent openly xenophobic, racist and violence-inciting behavior and statements”, the police have already received notification of the file , in order to “determine the possible disciplinary responsibilities that may have been incurred.”

Thus, the department led by Fernando Grande-Marlaska is preparing a possible sanction against the agent who was interviewed by the program let’s see of Telecinco a few days after the dana of October 29. During this attention, the indicative, who appeared as a volunteer, without uniform and as an affected neighbor, declared that “he had caught three menas who didn’t have a speck of dust on their boots trying to open cars.

«I don’t care if they are menas, Spanish, foreigners… Nationality is the least important thing, but please. An appeal to all the criminals and riffraff who are coming to Paiporta: if I catch them they will put me in a cell, but They are not going to get out of here», said the police, who identified herself as Laura, now investigated by the General Directorate of the National Police.









During the same interview he recognized his profession and warned the criminals that “they were waiting to beat them up.” «Let them stay in their f***ing house stealing“We still have to take victims out of the garages here,” he stated into the microphone of presenter Joaquín Prat.

It should be noted that the response offered by the Government to Sumar does not specify exactly whether only the study of the disciplinary file has been opened or whether its processing has already begun. However, this process could take several months and since it is confidential in nature, the Police have no obligation to report on it.

The images of the interview with the national police of Paiporta went viral a couple of months ago on social networks, so much so that the group of voters of Alvise PerezSe Acabó La Fiesta (SALF), replicated the video on their different profiles.