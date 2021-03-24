THE Balearic government has ordered for the interior areas of bars and restaurants to close in Mallorca this week.

In response to a surge in coronavirus cases on the island, only terraces will be open to the public.

This measure will come into force from Friday, March 26 and stay in place until at least April 11.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, president Francina Armengol asked for ‘responsibility from all’ to prevent further infections.

“If there is a new wave of cases, new decisions will be made,” warned Armengol.

Although stressing that business unions supported the measure, the Confederation of Business Associations (CAEB) has publicly criticized the move since 80% of restaurants in Mallorca do not have a terrace and therefore will be unable to open under the new rule.

In an open statement they said: “Once again, the sector most affected by the pandemic will suffer again.

“As the authorities are unable to control the streets, the beaches or private parties, they again make the easiest decision for them, which is to ban what they authorized on March 15.”

The union went on to say that the measure was ‘absolutely unacceptable’ as ‘many families have not been earning a single euro since since December’.

They added that they have appealed to the government to allow for terraces to be able to increase their capacity from 30 to 100% and for the interior areas to be opened in the 17 municipalities without any COVID-19 cases.

