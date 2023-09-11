Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Specialized dialogue sessions in the field of science and police criminal investigation were launched, organized by the General Administration of Security Support, represented by the Investigation Organization Department, in cooperation and coordination with the Law Respect Culture Office at the Ministry of Interior, and with the active participation of the general police leadership at the state level.

The sessions will continue until next November, where they will discuss and review within their corridors a number of topics related to business and criminal investigations, discuss modern alternatives for resolving police investigation dilemmas, and bring viewpoints closer together in investigation matters, with the aim of exchanging experiences, transferring expertise, and learning about the best practices applied in the field. Police investigation.

These sessions were held and implemented at the headquarters of the General Police Headquarters in the country, where the Fujairah Police General Headquarters witnessed the start of the sessions, with the presence and participation of 20 members of the directors and officers working in the field of police criminal investigation.

The dialogue sessions presented by experts and specialists from the relevant departments of the Ministry of the Interior address a number of aspects and discussions related to criminal sciences, government laws and legislation, and how to deal with various cases and reports to reach the stages of collecting inferences and facts, and accuracy in investigating information, in a way that enhances and achieves justice and integrity, and protects… For privacy in police investigations.

As part of the session’s work, the Department of Human Rights presented the topic “Human Rights Principles in the Evidence-Gathering Stage,” while the General Administration of Preventive Security addressed its topic “Institutional Reputation and the Conduct of the Police Investigator,” and the Police College reviewed the topic of “Preventive Inspection, Documenting Procedures, and Auditing People’s Data in the Collection Stage.” Inferences.

The Office of the Inspector General addressed the topic of “Administrative Controls for Police Investigation,” the International Affairs Office addressed the topic of “The Culture of Dealing with Foreign Nationals and Dealing with Children in the Evidence-Gathering Stage,” and the Department of Comprehensive Police Stations in Fujairah discussed the topic of “Practical Procedures in the Evidence-Gathering Stages.”