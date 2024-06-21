Home page politics

Nils Hinsberger

The topics of migration and asylum are becoming increasingly important in political discourse. The CDU and BSW are calling for the current law to be tightened – the Greens remain skeptical.

Update from June 21, 3:47 p.m.: With the end of the Interior Ministers’ Conference, the interior ministers of the federal states have confirmed their desire to deport Islamist threats and serious criminals to Afghanistan and Syria. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has stressed the agreement on this matter, according to the Protestant Press Service (epd).

Update from June 21, 2:00 p.m.: CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann has sharply criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s proposal at the Minister President’s Conference. “Olaf Scholz has evidently still not understood what time has come on the issue of migration,” Linnemann told the Picture“This MPK has not brought us any further. Instead, a new date has been announced in six months, which in itself is an impertinence.”

Scholz had announced that he would advance the implementation of asylum procedures in non-EU countries. He wanted to present the first results at the conference of prime ministers in December. “We don’t need this new meeting in six months, but in six weeks. Chancellor Scholz is dragging his feet on solving problems,” was Linnemann’s response.

First report: Potsdam – Saxony’s Interior Minister Armin Schuster (CDU) is calling for a change in migration policy. On the sidelines of the Interior Ministers’ Conference in Potsdam, Schuster said in an interview with German Radiothat action must now be taken quickly. He also called for serious criminals to be deported to Afghanistan and Syria.

“I do not rule out negotiating with Afghanistan,” said Schuster. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) could use contacts that already exist through federal programs to take in refugees. “The planes do not have to fly back empty. That would be Taliban negotiable,” Schuster said in an interview.

The Interior Ministers’ Conference will primarily focus on the question of asylum law. © Daniel Vogl/dpa

Interior Minister of Saxony – “Protection status of Syrian nationals generally reassessed”

Schuster also wants to bring up the possibility of repatriation to Syria. This could happen via neighboring countries or directly in Syria. At the Interior Ministers’ Conference, the Union parties also called for “the Foreign Office to generally reassess the protection status of Syrian nationals.” It is up for debate whether the situation in Syria as a whole is so dramatic that people fleeing from there should be granted asylum in Germany.

He also demanded that Germany make use of the third country regulation at its external borders. “Anyone coming from a safe third country can be turned back, and anyone who turns up at our border definitely comes from a safe third country,” Schuster said in German Radio. “In short: We will then act according to the Basic Law and no longer according to European law.”

Schuster sees it as positive that the SPD is making progress on the asylum issue. “Now, at least yesterday evening, at the Minister President’s Conference, the third-country solution, asylum procedures outside the EUin a resolution text.” Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced at the Conference of Minister Presidents that he would present results on this issue by December.

Greens reject asylum procedures in transit countries – “pseudo-solution”

The Greens see human rights problems in the procedure for processing asylum applications in non-EU countries. The party chairman Omid Nouripour referred to experts who were interviewed by the Federal Ministry of the Interior on the subject, reported the German press agency (dpa).

Germany needs to speed up legal procedures and actually implement existing law “and not fake solutions that have already failed in Great Britain,” said Nouripour. The proposals for asylum procedures in transit countries would not solve any real problems.

“Double zero” – Wagenknecht criticizes Scholz’s asylum plan

“Yesterday was another low point in the federal-state conferences,” quoted the dpa Sarah WagenknechtChair of the BSWScholz’s proposal to examine asylum procedures abroad does not go far enough for the former Left Party member. She pointed out that the topic of migration is a key issue for most citizens.

Scholz’s announcement that he would not present results until December is causing a crisis of confidence in politics. “That was not a double bang, but a double zero from Scholz and the state leaders,” said Wagenknecht. (nhi)