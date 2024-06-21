Home page politics

Press Split

Federal and state interior ministers agree: criminals and Islamist “threats” should be deported back to Afghanistan and Syria. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

There have been no deportations to Syria for a long time. Since the Taliban took power, this has also been the case in Afghanistan. In the case of Syria, it is not just a matter of practical questions, explains Faeser.

Potsdam – In terms of migration policy, the interior ministers of the federal and state governments have essentially the same goal, but there are some differences of opinion about how to get there. At the end of the three-day meeting in Potsdam on Friday, there was agreement that criminals and Islamist “threats” should be deported back to Afghanistan and Syria. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) said she was already in talks with several states on this matter.

Deport “dangerous” people and criminals to Afghanistan and Syria

Since Germany currently has no ties to the Taliban rulers in Kabul or to the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, these deportations will probably be organized through neighboring countries. Faeser said that in addition to clarifying the practical issues, Syria also needs to reassess the situation in the Arab country. She is sure that she will be able to resolve this with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) in the near future.

No change in security assessment is necessary for deportations to Afghanistan. With reference to Syria, Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) called on the Foreign Office to “quickly reassess the need for protection of people coming from there.” Specifically, the question is whether there are regions in Syria where returnees are not in danger of life and limb.

Faeser stressed: “We all have the same interest in reducing irregular migration in Germany.” She also announced that she would soon present a draft for a legal regulation concerning the deportation of people who have been convicted of incitement to hatred. Baden-Württemberg’s Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) said that it was necessary to ensure that fewer asylum seekers came to Germany.

There is also a need for proposals on how to deal with the many of them who come without identification papers. This is also an issue that must be addressed at EU level. In the first five months of this year, 103,467 people submitted their first asylum application to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees – a decrease of 17.6 percent compared to the same period last year. The decrease is probably partly due to the controls ordered in mid-October at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Interior ministers support considerations on third-country regulation

Regarding the decision of the federal-state meeting on Thursday night to further examine options for outsourcing asylum procedures to states outside the European Union, Herrmann said: “We must find ways and means.” The Green Party leader, Omid Nouripour, told the German Press Agency: “What is needed are faster legal procedures and the consistent implementation of existing law such as the European asylum law reform, and not pseudo-solutions that have already failed in Great Britain.” Great Britain wants to bring asylum seekers who have entered the country illegally to Rwanda, which would then not only take over the asylum procedures itself, but also grant protection and take care of deportation.

Expansion of regulations on weapons-free zones to be examined

The federal and state governments have agreed to look into whether additional federal regulations on gun controls are needed to prevent crimes involving knives. Specifically, the question is whether random police checks are also permitted outside of the gun-free zones set up by the states in places with a high crime rate. This applies, for example, to places where people gather. “Only when random checks are possible will gun-free zones have the desired broad preventive effect,” said Saxony-Anhalt’s Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang (CDU).

Desire for more action on cyberbullying

The interior ministers are pushing for the examination of a separate criminal offense for cyberbullying. “Cyberbullying is a growing phenomenon that has so far been underestimated, although it has serious consequences for victims in many areas of life,” said Brandenburg’s interior minister Michael Stübgen (CDU). He submitted the motion to the Interior Ministers’ Conference, which he currently chairs. The justice ministers should now examine whether they consider the introduction of a separate criminal offense to be sensible. Unlike an insult in the real world, for example in the schoolyard, the consequences of such an act are much more serious for those affected due to its spread in virtual space.

Ankle bracelets for violent partners and ex-partners

The aim is to have a uniform regulation on the use of ankle bracelets in cases of domestic violence. In addition, there should be mandatory anti-violence training for the perpetrators, says Stübgen. Bans on entering the apartment and approaching the woman must be “consistently enforced and closely monitored,” said Faeser. She is already in discussions with Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) on this. If the perpetrators are monitored with an electronic ankle bracelet, the police can intervene more quickly in an emergency and better prevent violence against women. Faeser cited similar regulations in Austria as a model. dpa