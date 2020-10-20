Horst Seehofer gives the green light: Researchers should investigate how widespread racism is among the police.

BERLIN dpa | After months of dispute, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has given up his resistance to a study on racism in the police. As the German Press Agency learned from government circles on Tuesday, the CSU politician insists on investigating difficulties in the everyday life of the security officers at the same time.

An internal paper states: “Our police officers must not be left alone with their experiences. There is no tolerance for extremism, racism and anti-Semitism. ”The planned study should therefore examine“ how this claim can also be lived in the future ”. At the same time, the relationship between society and the police should be analyzed more closely and the “changed social framework conditions” should be included. This also included violence and hatred against police officers.

After right-wing extremist chat groups were discovered by police officers in several federal states, the SPD had already requested a comprehensive racism study from the police. Seehofer had argued, however, that it was wrong to focus solely on the security authorities when investigating this phenomenon. That would put the police under general suspicion, he said.

Two thirds of Germans are in favor of a complaints office

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had already announced on Monday evening that the federal government wanted to investigate racism within the police. “There will be a study,” said the SPD politician, according to the WDR COSMO podcast “Machiavelli”. “We are still thinking about what to call them.” He exchanges ideas with Seehofer “every other day”. As recently as last week, the Minister of the Interior emphasized “that we have no structural problem with right-wing extremism in the federal and state security authorities”.

At the end of September, the police union (GdP) made its own proposal for a study, which Seehofer is now apparently coming back to. She advocated an “investigation into everyday police life” – in order to document pollution. But also to find out why “prejudices against certain social groups” sometimes solidified among supposedly individual officials, and what can be done about it.

On Monday, the WDR published the results of a survey, according to which two thirds of Germans are in favor of an independent complaints office for police offenses. For 65 percent of citizens in Germany, the establishment of such an investigative authority is going in the right direction, according to the results published on Monday in Cologne. On the other hand, 30 percent of those surveyed are of the opinion that such a change is going in the wrong direction. On behalf of the WDR, the opinion research institute Infratest dimap surveyed 1,000 voters.