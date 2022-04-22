Home page politics

Saxony’s Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) has to go. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer pulls the ripcord: Saxony’s Interior Minister Roland Wöller has to go.

Dresden – CDU politician Roland Wöller is dismissed as Minister of the Interior of Saxony. This was learned from government circles on Friday (04/22/2022). Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) is drawing conclusions from Wöller’s highly controversial decisions and several police scandals. The Sächsische Zeitung had previously reported on it. Kretschmer has also announced a statement for 12.30 p.m.

In the past few days, the pressure on Wöller had increased significantly. Police unions withdrew their confidence from him and, even after crisis talks, renewed their calls for his resignation. Until the end, however, Wöller did not let on that he wanted to follow suit.

Saxony: Roland Wöller was repeatedly criticized

Among other things, Wöller was criticized for controversial personnel decisions. Most recently, the post was at the Saxon police academy in Rothenburg in the Görlitz district. Manja Hussner, for example, is to become the new chancellor there – a former fellow student of Wöller’s wife. This earned him the accusation of nepotism.

Recently, a new affair had become known to the police. The Mobile Task Force (MEK) Leipzig is said to have declared a skiing holiday in a four-star hotel in the Alps as a “training trip”. Wöller was “shocked but not surprised” and announced further investigations.

Again and again scandal about Roland Wöller in Saxony

In 2021, the MEK Dresden made headlines. In 2018, the command took part in shooting training at a private shooting range in Güstrow (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) without permission and paid for it with at least 7,000 rounds of ammunition from their own stocks. Another 7,500 shots were stolen to complete the shooting training. The Attorney General’s Office has now filed charges against three police officers, and another 14 are still under investigation. The command was dissolved.

Another affair concerned allegations of corruption among the police in Leipzig. Officials there are said to have traded stolen bicycles illegally. The case caused a stir under the catchphrase “bicycle gate”. In the meantime, charges have been brought against the former head of the evidence room. (dpa)