A.In the face of violent incidents during protests by opponents of the Corona measures, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has emphasized the state’s monopoly of violence. “If violence happens, then of course we take action,” said Faeser on Tuesday the ARD capital studio. That the security authorities “also dissolve” meetings that have not been registered is “provided for in a constitutional state”.

Faeser also emphasized that only a small minority had radicalized in the pandemic. “We don’t see a divided society – on the contrary,” she said. However, she called on participants in rallies not to take to the streets with radicals.

“Take a close look at who you are demonstrating with. Of course, criticism is always very welcome in a democracy as long as it takes place on the basis of the constitution. But look at what is actually the aim of the demonstrations, ”she appealed.

Bavaria’s Herrmann also warns

Bavaria Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) announced tough action against violent protests. “It goes without saying that freedom of expression and assembly should allow opponents of corona measures and critics of mandatory vaccination to demonstrate,” said the new chairman of the conference of interior ministers to the newspapers of the Funke media group. But there are clear rules that everyone must adhere to. “Acts of violence in any form are completely unacceptable and are pursued by the police with all consistency.”

Regarding the strategy of the participants to refer to the elevators as mere “walks” in order to evade the rules of the right of assembly, the minister said: District authorities could issue general decrees for specific assemblies, for example with regard to place, time or maximum number of participants. “If the participants in the so-called walks then violate the regulations, they must expect heavy fines.”

“One thing is clear: Anyone who adheres to the regulations governing infection protection and assembly law can demonstrate without restriction. Anyone who violates this must expect consequences, ”said Herrmann.

For weeks there have been unauthorized elevators across Germany by opponents of the Corona measures, which are declared as alleged “walks”.

According to Faeser, the police in the federal states are being supported by the federal police because of the demonstrations. On Monday alone, there were an additional 860 federal police officers in six federal states.