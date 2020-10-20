Two studies aim to clarify how widespread racism is in the police and society. Seehofer also wants to find out what police officers have to suffer from.

BERLIN dpa / afp | After months of dispute, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has given up his resistance to a study on racism in the police. As the German Press Agency learned from government circles on Tuesday, the CSU politician insists on investigating difficulties in the everyday life of the security officers at the same time. Separately from this, everyday racism in other areas of society – such as on the job market or when looking for an apartment – should also be the subject of a study, Seehofer said on Tuesday in Berlin.

After right-wing extremist chat groups were discovered by police officers in several federal states, the SPD had already requested a comprehensive racism study from the police. Seehofer had argued, however, that it was wrong to focus solely on the security authorities when investigating this phenomenon. That would put the police under general suspicion, he said.

Seehofer now emphasizes: “Nothing has changed in my position.” His confidence in the police is still high. Police officers “hold their heads out for us”. They are often “not paid particularly well” for this. The police officers also rightly pointed out “how aggressive the tone has become”.

In an internal paper on the planned police study it says: “Our police officers must not be left alone with their experiences. There is no tolerance for extremism, racism and anti-Semitism ”. The planned study should therefore investigate “how this claim can also be lived in the future”. At the same time, the relationship between society and the police should be analyzed more closely and the “changed social framework conditions” should be included. This also included violence and hatred against police officers.

Two thirds of Germans are in favor of a complaints office

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) surprisingly announced on Monday evening that the federal government wanted to investigate racism within the police. “There will be a study,” said the SPD politician, according to the WDR COSMO podcast “Machiavelli”. “We are still thinking about what to call them.” He exchanges ideas with Seehofer “every other day”.

Seehofer has now reached a compromise with the SPD not only on this point. According to reports, the Union and the SPD are also said to have come to an agreement on the amendment to the constitutional protection law that has been planned for a long time. Points of contention here included the so-called online search and the powers of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution to read encrypted messages.

On Monday, the WDR published the results of a survey, according to which two thirds of Germans are in favor of an independent complaints office for police offenses. For 65 percent of citizens in Germany, the establishment of such an investigative authority is going in the right direction, according to the results published on Monday in Cologne. On the other hand, 30 percent of those surveyed are of the opinion that such a change is going in the wrong direction. On behalf of the WDR, the opinion research institute Infratest dimap surveyed 1,000 voters.