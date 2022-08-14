OfAstrid Theil shut down

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) is currently warning of possible attacks on gas terminals and other critical infrastructure.

Berlin – In view of the Ukraine war and increasing protests in Germany against the federal government’s energy policy, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) warns of possible attacks. “We have to be prepared against possible attacks on gas terminals and other critical infrastructure,” said Faeser picture on sunday. “The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine is also changing our security situation,” she emphasized.

Nancy Faeser: “Targeted attacks on the energy sector”

There could be “targeted attacks on the energy sector” or attempts by extremists to “abuse legitimate protest like in the Corona crisis”. However, she considers uprisings to be unlikely. “We are alarmed by the attempt by left-wing extremists to exploit climate protests,” said Faeser. “On the other hand, of course, we continue to see the danger from the right.” Therefore, there will be no savings in internal security. Faeser stated in the interview that this should even be strengthened: the federal police will receive 1000 new posts this year.

Interior Minister: “We must protect ourselves against disinformation campaigns.”

The Russian threat also means a turning point in internal security, said Faeser. The topic of cyber security is particularly important. “We have to protect ourselves against massive disinformation campaigns and cyber attacks by Russia.” The German security forces are currently successful in this: Since the beginning of the Ukraine war there has not been a successful major Russian cyber attack on German systems. Around 20 billion euros are to be invested in internal security over the next ten years. She was able to convince Christian Lindner not to make any cuts in this area. (at/afp)